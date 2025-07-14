Jannik Sinner avenges loss to Carlos Alcaraz by dethroning him at Wimbledon

PARIS, FRANCE: After his disappointing loss at Roland Garros, Jannik Sinner made an incredible comeback by winning this year’s Wimbledon title, dethroning the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the final match.

Sinner won with an impressive 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 score and claimed his fourth Grand Slam title. He also made history by becoming the first Italian to lift the Wimbledon singles trophy.

With his achievement, Sinner expressed: “It’s mostly emotional, because I had a very tough loss in Paris… But at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter how you win or how you lose at important tournaments; you just have to understand what you did wrong and try to work on that, and that’s exactly what we did. We tried to accept the loss and just kept working. This is for sure one of the reasons I am holding this trophy here. I am just so grateful that I am healthy and have great people around me, and holding this trophy means a lot.”

Sinner and Alcaraz’s showdown

Last June at the French Open, Sinner came close to winning the clay-court tournament. He had three chances to clinch victory in their semifinal match, but Alcaraz made comebacks and won the five-hour-long match.

Determined to win at Wimbledon, Sinner now played with focus and gave excellent shots towards Alcaraz’s weaker side. The 23-year-old Italian had control of the match and finally defeated Alcaraz, ending a streak of five losses against the Spaniard.

Speaking to Alcaraz, Sinner expressed: “Carlos, again, an amazing tournament, but mostly thank you for the player you are… It’s so difficult to play against you, but we have an amazing relationship off the court and on the court, we just try to build up, and to do that, we need the best teams in the world. Keep going, keep pushing, and you are going to hold this [trophy] many times. You already have two [titles]!”

Moreover, Sinner declared after his win: “It’s so special. Seeing my parents here, my brother, my whole team, it’s amazing. Actually, a special thanks to my brother, because there is no Formula 1 race this weekend, that’s why he is here.”

Despite his loss, Alcaraz congratulated Sinner and stated, “It’s difficult to lose. It’s always difficult to lose, even if it is in the final, but first of all, I have to congratulate Jannik once again… It is a really well-deserved trophy [after] an unbelievable two weeks here in London for you, playing great tennis. For your team as well. I know that there are a lot of family and a lot of friends watching you here, so it’s just an amazing team around you.”

“I’m really happy for you. So just keep it going, and I’m really happy to be able to build a really good relationship off the court, but then a good rivalry on the court. It makes me improve every day, so thank you very much and congratulations,” Alcaraz added.

On social media, Sinner posted: “Living in my dream ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thank you!!! 💜💚 @wimbledon”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannik Sinner (@janniksin)



Netizens praised Sinner by commenting on the post: “Huge congratulations🎉 on your well-deserved victory, Jannik🥕. Thank you for showing the world the highest level of resilience and determination of a champion. The sportsmanship you and Carlos have displayed has definitely added so much value to the sport🎾.♥️,” “The most magical player in the world! You deserve it so much…,” and “The way you overcame the heartbreak of Paris to capture this title is an inspiration, Jannik. I’m sure I speak for many when I say that your example was one I needed to see today. Well done, Champion 👏🏽.”