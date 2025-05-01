World No. 1 Jannik Sinner almost quit tennis due to doping controversy

- Advertisement -

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is set to return to the courts after serving a three-month doping ban. The unfortunate experience, however, nearly made him quit the sport.

The 23-year-old athlete admitted that he considered walking away from tennis due to emotional concerns, despite successfully defending his Australian Open title earlier this year. He said, “I remember before the Australian Open this year, I was not in a very happy moment because there was still that case of doping.”

“I didn’t feel really comfortable in the locker room, where I ate. It was a bit like some players looked at me differently, and I didn’t like it at all. And there I said it’s heavy to leave tennis in this way… I didn’t feel comfortable, and then I said, maybe after Australia, a little bit of free time, in the sense where I take a little break, it will do me good,” he added.

Sinner tested positive for clostebol and was initially cleared in August last year. However, his suspension started in February, when he settled with the World Anti-Doping Agency, after WADA appealed to his previous ruling by an independent tribunal. The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld WADA’s appeal and resulted in the three-month suspension.

With this issue, Sinner also received a lot of criticism from current and former tennis players. He stated with regard to this event, “I don’t even want to answer. Everyone is free to say what they want. Everyone can judge, but that’s okay. It’s important to me that I know how that happened, but above all, also, of what I went through, and it was very difficult.”

The athlete further commented, “I don’t wish it on anyone…because it wasn’t easy. But we are in a world where everyone can say what they want, so it’s okay.”

Now, Sinner is ready to compete again with a stronger mindset. He is currently preparing for his comeback at the upcoming Italian Open.

Sinner declared, “Slowly, I’m getting back into the rhythm of real training with a goal in front of me… Sometimes it goes very well, sometimes there is a drop, and I don’t know why, so I will certainly be very happy to return to the court.”

“Especially in Rome, it is a special tournament for me, but I certainly enter with a slightly different mentality. I miss the competition. I am certainly very happy that this phase is now over and we are ready to start again,” he added.

Aside from his comeback, Sinner is also preparing for the launch of the Jannik Sinner Foundation. He shared this news on his social media post.

Netizens praised Jannik for being both a remarkable athlete and a person of strong character. Many congratulated him and said they were proud to see him representing Italy with such grace and professionalism.

One comment read: “Congratulations Jannik!! You are an awesome player and an even better person. Can’t wait to see you back on the court soon!🧡🦊🔥” Others admired the values he brings to the sport, especially for young generations.