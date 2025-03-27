World Athletics became the first sports governing body to introduce DNA testing for elite female athletes. With this, President Sebastian Coe has committed to protecting the female category by taking all necessary actions to safeguard it.

Coe explained a new policy, which uses a painless cheek swab or dry blood test, is essential to maintain fairness in the female category. The organisation also aims to have the testing system in place by the outdoor world championships in September.

Since 2023, World Athletics has prohibited transgender women from competing in the female category, citing studies that suggest trans women have advantages in strength, endurance, power, and lung capacity, regardless of whether they underwent testosterone-suppressing treatments. The updated rules will also exclude athletes with a difference of sex developments (DSD) from the female category. These are those individuals assigned female at birth but who develop male-like physical traits during puberty.

Coe said: “We’re not just talking about the integrity of female women’s sport, but actually guaranteeing it. And this, we feel, is a really ­important way of ­providing confidence and maintaining that absolute focus on the integrity of the competition.”

The new policy is backed up by new research indicating that the male advantage begins before puberty. The organisation highlighted that the performance difference between men and women is 3% to 5% in runner events, with a larger gap in throwing and jumping events.

“The process is very ­straightfor­ward, frankly. ­Neither of these are invasive. They are necessary and they will be done to absolute medical standards,” Coe added.

Moreover, Coe admitted that World Athletics is ready to take its proposals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to defend its stance. Coe further remarked: “We’ve been to the court of arbitration on our DSD regulations. They’ve been upheld, and they’ve again been upheld after appeal. We will doggedly protect the female category, and we’ll do whatever is necessary to do it. And we’re not just talking about it.”

In a social media post by The New York Time s, netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions on the issue.

Some netizens welcomed the new test and said: “This is awesome news, I can’t wait to see the impact!!!” One commenter also said that it’s a great idea, adding, “Makes sense…people have a hard time with the truth and reality,”

However, a few did not approve of the new policy. One said: “This shouldn’t be happening, but it’s an absurdity that was allowed right through the front door by people who would prioritise one person that can destabilise an entire team or even league with their presence.” Another noted, “What a colossal waste of time, energy, and money. Our country and planet are on fire but please, let’s spin our wheels about a very small handful of people who are just trying to live their lives authentically.”