SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party Youth Wing (WPYW) announced on Sunday (Feb 23) that it will be holding a debate on the national Budget, which was announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong last week.

“Join us as we dive into the key issues from Budget 2025! Whether you’re passionate about economic security, social welfare, or rising living costs, this is your chance to debate and make your voice heard,” the WPYW said in a post on Facebook and Instagram.

The debate will feature two WP Members of Parliament: Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) and Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC). Mr Giam is the party’s policy research head while Assoc Prof Lim is its deputy policy research head and Youth Wing president.

The debate will be held on March 16 from 1 pm to 3 pm at 701 Geylang Road – and is open only to Singaporeans aged 18 to 40. The WPYW is encouraging people to sign up on their own or with a team. Interested parties may sign up here, with the deadline for submissions on March 5.

The WPYW’s sign-up form explained how the event will be conducted: Teams of three will debate selected Budget 2025 topics in a structured format. Shortlisted applicants will be notified by March 8, and individual applicants will be grouped into teams. Among the key national issues to be debated are economic security, social welfare, and rising living costs.

“This is a great opportunity to engage in meaningful discourse and sharpen your debating skills!” the WPYW said.

Singapore’s Budget 2025

PM Wong, who is also the city-state’s Finance Minister, announced the Budget in Parliament on Feb 18. He noted that while the economy performed beyond expectations in 2024 and grew by 4.4 per cent, Singaporeans are still dealing with high prices largely due to global events and inflation is expected to range from 1.5 to 2.5 per cent.

Therefore, he said additional support would be given “as long as it’s needed” within the government’s means.

He announced a slew of support measures for everyone’s benefit, including the SG60 Package marking Singapore’s 60 years of nationhood.

Nevertheless, more than half of Singaporeans appear to feel that these measures would not be enough to cope with rising living costs.

Although a higher number of respondents this year felt that the Budget would help them manage everyday expenses compared to last year, a significant portion still expressed concerns that the measures would not be enough. This year, 45 per cent said Budget measures were enough to help them cope with higher living costs while 55 per cent disagreed. /TISG

