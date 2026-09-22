Singapore Politics | 3 m read

Workers' Party chair Sylvia Lim & husband Quah Kim Song have lunch at Serangoon with Kenneth Tiong

Anna Maria Romero | September 22, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Over the weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim posted a photo at Serangoon Gardens Hawker Centre with her husband, former national footballer Quah Kim Song, together with fellow Aljunied GRC Member of Parliament Kenneth Tiong. “My husband and I returned to my old stomping ground today with Kenneth Tiong (now his stomping ground). We did get ahead of ourselves with the generous offerings at this food centre - kway chap, oyster omelette, pot-stickers and more. #GoodFood #AljuniedGRC,” she wrote in a Sep 20 Instagram post.

During her first two terms as an MP, from 2011 to 2020, she represented Serangoon. Beginning in 2020, she has been overseeing Paya Lebar, and former MP Leon Perera took over Serangoon. After the WP won again at Aljunied in last year’s General Election, first-time MP Kenneth Tiong began to represent Serangoon. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. As both Ms Lim and Mr Quah are well-loved figures among many in Singapore, and Mr Tiong has been in the spotlight for his contributions to Parliament, her post drew a lot of cheers. “Our hero couple, soccer Kim Song and politician Sylvia,” one wrote on Instagram.

“Keep up the good work,” wrote another. Singaporeans first had an inkling that Mr Tiong would oversee Serangoon on Mar 31, 2025, when Ms Lim posted a photo of herself with Mr Tiong also having a meal at Serangoon. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Before that, in 2024, Mr Tiong had been seen at various events with Aljunied MPs Pritam Singh, Ms Lim, Gerald Giam, and then-MP Faisal Manap. He was also busy on the ground last week, having visited 152 Serangoon North Ave 1and the surrounding commercial blocks to meet with residents.

Mr Tiong wrote in a social media post that he had been asked by numerous residents and shop operators from Blocks 151 to 154 about potential en bloc plans for Serangoon North Village, in light of Serangoon North CRL MRT station opening right next to these blocks in 2030.

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