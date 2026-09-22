Singapore Politics | 2 m read

Leong Mun Wai on ministerial salaries: More important question is what kind of political environment inspires more Singaporeans to serve

Anna Maria Romero | September 22, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: In a social media post over the weekend, Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chief Leong Mun Wai weighed in on the issue of higher political salaries, an important topic recently discussed in Parliament. While he underlined that PSP believes in fair compensation for Singapore’s leaders, Mr Leong wrote that the larger question revolves around what really attracts political talent. The former Non-Constituency Member of Parliament posted on Facebook about the matter after having spent Saturday morning (Sep 19) hearing from Singaporeans at a hawker centre.

“Many expressed concern that political office-holders continue to receive higher pay while ordinary Singaporeans are facing an uncertain economic environment and growing pressures on their livelihoods,” he wrote. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. When a young couple had also asked if there could be a conflict of interest as Parliament has a part in approving the salaries of MPs and political office-holders, Mr Leong told them that as Singapore’s highest law-making body, Parliament has constitutional authority to make such decisions.

For him, however, the question gave rise to a related issue of ensuring adequate checks and balances, given the ruling People’s Action Party’s supermajority in Parliament. Nevertheless, he weighed in with what he believes to be the more important question of what really would attract top talent to join politics. “There will be no shortage of capable Singaporeans willing to serve for less if they believe strongly in the cause, have a meaningful opportunity to contribute, and operate in a political environment that encourages people from different backgrounds to step forward,” Mr Leong opined. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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Instead of asking how big a salary is needed for political talent, what should be examined is what type of political environment is needed that would inspire more Singaporeans to serve. He answered this himself by writing that one that is “fairer and more open” would fit this description. “The best political talent will be attracted not by pay alone, but by purpose and the desire to serve Singapore,” he added. /TISG Read also: Harpreet Singh: Singapore is not short of accomplished people willing to forgo large sums to serve