Worker was seen placing dropped straws into iJooz machine at Queenstown condo

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
SINGAPORE: A worker was seen picking up straws that had fallen to the ground and placing them straight into an iJooz vending machine at a Queenstown condominium, raising eyebrows over hygiene standards.

The machines, which are popular across Singapore, serve freshly squeezed orange juice and use individual straws to dispense the drink.

The incident happened at Queens Peak, a condo along Dundee Road, just opposite Queenstown MRT. A resident who witnessed it took a video and sent it to Stomp, calling it “inappropriate handling of dirty straws.”

According to the resident, the worker was refilling the machine while holding a phone in one hand. Several straws slipped from his grip and landed on the floor, but he picked them up and put them back into the machine.

The incident has sparked concerns about hygiene and food safety, with some members of the public online questioning whether staff responsible for maintaining the machines are being properly trained.

