// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, December 5, 2025
31.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Pexel (for illustration purposes only)
JobsSingapore News
3 min.Read

Worker earning S$4K a month in aunt’s company considers resigning after burnout; Reddit weighs in

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: After a decade in the same job, a 34-year-old Singaporean worker has finally decided to call it quits, saying the pressure in his workplace has become unbearable.

In a post on the r/askSingapore subreddit on Wednesday (Dec 3), he explained that, on paper, his situation looks rather “cushy.” The company is owned by his aunt, his monthly take-home pay sits at around S$4,000, and he even has the use of a company car. To most people, that would sound like a comfortable arrangement, yet behind the perks, he says he has been running on fumes, and the constant pressure has pushed him to the brink of burnout.

“I am expected to be on call, even on vacations, and to keep things right,” he wrote. “The only other assistant I have is one more guy, and we are doing warehousing and ops. I can’t take it anymore. I’m thinking of downgrading my role for my sanity.”

Looking for clarity, the worker asked fellow Reddit users whether anyone had been in a similar situation and how they navigated their way out of it.

See also  Singapore voted against UN's sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) mandate safeguard

“4k is ‘cushy’? You’re severely underpaid, dude.”

Considering how bleak the job market currently is, one Singaporean Reddit user suggested that instead of throwing in the towel altogether, the worker might want to consider taking a sabbatical.

“Why not ask for a couple of months off?” the commenter wrote. “Paid or unpaid is really down to your aunt’s discretion, but a break might help reset your engines, and if it still doesn’t work out, you can always leave afterwards and look for something new.”

Another user echoed the same sentiment, warning that this might not be the best time to be unemployed. “The economy and job market are fragile right now. At least in a family business, you won’t be the first to be retrenched in bad times, unlike in an MNC.”

Others, however, took a different view entirely and urged the worker to “jump ship” rather than hang on for the sake of stability.

See also  ‘They are super demanding’: SG woman says she’s burnt out dealing with toxic overseas stakeholders

“You need to jump,” one insisted. “It’s not realistic to spend your whole career working for relatives. You’ll always be ‘under’ them. Make the leap to another company in a more senior role, so that if the opportunity ever comes, you can return ‘home’ to run the business.”

Another was far more blunt about it: “4k is ‘cushy’? You’re severely underpaid, dude. In the same time span, I’ve touched 5 figures a month simply because I’ve jumped 3-4 times now. Each time I have jumped, I got a 25% salary increase. In my most recent job switch, I wasn’t even keen on joining them. They bumped me up a further S$1.2k a month on top of what they were going to give me just so I would change my mind and join them.”

Meanwhile, a third commenter reminded him to prioritise his well-being above all else. “Your mental well-being is always the most important. If you can find the same or better, go for it! Even if just a little pay is reduced, it should be somewhat acceptable if it is more relaxing, jia you.”

See also  "You studied hard for 4 years just to screw up during commencement" — Graduate hat blunder on stage goes viral

In other news, a 24-year-old Singaporean woman has taken to Reddit to share her growing regret over not continuing her studies, explaining that her limited qualifications are now making it difficult for her to build a stable career.

Posting on the r/singaporefi subreddit on Monday (Dec 1), the woman revealed that she stopped studying after completing her N Levels because she was heavily “bullied” in school.

Read more: ‘I feel stuck and discouraged’: 24 yo local who stopped studying after N-levels says she regrets not continuing her education

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

‘When I tell you to jump, you ask how high’: Singapore worker asks if it’s ‘normal’ for bosses to threaten staff with harsh language

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to social media to ask...

CDL acquires Holiday Inn London hotel for S$480.2M amid capital recycling push

SINGAPORE: City Developments Limited (CDL) has acquired the 706-room...

YouTrip sets sights on Australia as part of first expansion post COVID

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based e-wallet company YouTrip has announced its debut...

Singapore investment lifts Batam economy as lower operating costs attract firms, but experts flag competition from Johor-Singapore SEZ

SINGAPORE: Investments from Singapore firms have lifted Batam's economy,...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //