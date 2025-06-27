Work-life balance is still top priority for Singaporeans after 3 years, though Gen X values pay a bit more

SINGAPORE: Work-life balance has remained the most important factor for Singaporean workers when choosing an employer for the third consecutive year, according to the Randstad Employer Brand Research 2025 report. The report surveyed 2,522 Singapore job seekers and employees across various sectors, including healthcare, information and communication technology (ICT), education, engineering, and finance.

The survey, conducted by Randstad in partnership with research firm Kantar, was carried out between January and March this year through 14-minute online interviews with individuals aged 18 to 64.

According to Malay Mail, citing the survey, Singaporeans across all age groups continue to value work-life balance the most. However, Gen X workers placed slightly more weight on financial compensation. They also place high importance on job security and working for a financially stable company.

Still, only around half of the respondents said their current employers are meeting expectations when it comes to providing work-life balance.

David Blasco, country director for Randstad Singapore, said work-life balance is likely here to stay for at least the next decade, as “We will eventually have a job or have different income avenues, which makes work-life balance the true differentiating factor between employers.”

Notably, work-life balance is closely tied to employee motivation and engagement, with those experiencing better work-life balance reporting higher job satisfaction and loyalty.

On the other hand, poor work-life balance was one of the top reasons people considered leaving their jobs in the past year.

Nearly half of all respondents also said they felt disengaged at work, and those who did were 60% more likely to consider leaving their jobs. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)