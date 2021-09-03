CELEB | Wong Cho Lam not interested in doing a reality show about TVB

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Since being appointed TVB’s Chief Creative Officer in Jan, Wong Cho Lam, 41 has been very busy.

Wong assists Deputy General Manager Eric Tsang in developing the station’s variety and infotainment shows.

Furthermore, he is also involved in wooing talent back to TVB. During a recent live broadcast with actress Gan Mei Yan and DJ Emely Poon, Wong was asked by viewers if he had any upcoming projects as they missed seeing him onscreen.

“I have a movie that was filmed two years ago, but hasn’t made it to the big screen yet. It could be released at the end of the year, but nothing is set in stone yet,” he said.

Adding that he plays a man with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, a progressive neurological disease which causes you to lose control of your muscles) and that he weighed less than 50 kg during the shoot.

Other than that, Wong added that it is highly unlikely for him to act anytime soon. “Old people like us have stopped acting after taking on managerial roles. We’re focusing on nurturing the next generation. There’s no need for us to get in the way of this process,” he explained.

Wong still joins in variety shows from time to time, so Poon asked if Wong would consider doing a reality show about the inner workings of TVB, as reported by 8days.sg.

“[People want to know] if the rumours about TVB execs are true, and how we put an artiste into cold storage, right?” he laughed.

“I think the show would be very entertaining, though I’m not a fan of the idea. It would have to be approved by all the other execs before we can consider it.”

Born Jan 9, 1980, Wong Cho-lam is a Hong Kong entertainer currently working for TVB. He works as a stage actor, stage director, television actor, voice actor, DJ, television host, lyricist, scriptwriter and singer. He is also the host of Hunan TV’s World’s Got Talent. /TISG

