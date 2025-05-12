Women’s World Cup to feature 48 teams starting 2031

- Advertisement -

INTERNATIONAL: The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Council has approved expanding the Women’s World Cup to 48 teams starting in 2031.

The Ultimate Edition (UL) is expected to host the 2035 tournament, which will now feature 12 groups of four teams and over 100 matches. This new format is similar to the one used in the men’s World Cup. After several discussions with regional football organisations, FIFA made this decision and believes it will reflect and influence the fast growth of women’s football.

The Women’s World Cup has grown from 24 teams to 32 for the 2023 tournament in Australia and New Zealand. The 2027 edition of the event in Brazil will also feature 32 teams. There would be eight venues for the 2027 event, including the famous Maracanã Stadium in Rio.

Moreover, the United States is expected to host the 2031 tournament. No other countries have submitted their bids for 2031 or 2035. With this, the US and UK haven’t been officially confirmed as host countries for 2031 and 2035, but it is expected to be a formality.

- Advertisement -

More host cities and stadiums

With the Women’s World Cup expanding, the 2035 tournament in the UK may need more host cities and stadiums to help with its success. Major venues like Wembley, Hampden Park, and the Principality Stadium in Cardiff are expected to be used. Other possible new stadiums are Manchester United’s planned new ground and Birmingham City’s proposed 62,000-seat stadium, only if they’re done and completed by then.

Three-pillar strategy

FIFA has also approved a new three-part plan to support Afghan women’s football. The plan’s three pillars will provide “project-specific support for women and girls in Afghanistan”, knowing its limitations, focus on “advocacy and diplomatic engagement with relevant actors” in the Taliban-led country, and provide playing opportunities and support for players outside of the country.

Furthermore, the plan includes the team’s establishment of evacuated Afghan players, who will be allowed to take part in FIFA-organised friendlies and tournaments. These events will focus on ensuring every player’s safety and well-being. This team will have a one-year pilot programme, as FIFA will evaluate how well it works in the long run.

The founder of the Afghanistan women’s national team, Khalida Popal, said: “We are proud to be part of history in helping create FIFA’s first-ever refugee football team … but remain hopeful. FIFA can amend its statutes to provide official recognition for our players as the Afghanistan women’s national team.”

- Advertisement -

However, this move has come too late for the team to try for the 2027 Women’s World Cup. Unfortunately, Afghanistan did not join the qualifying rounds for the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, which decides the teams competing in the World Cup.