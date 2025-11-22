// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, November 22, 2025
Photo: Depositphotos/ leungchopan (for illustration purposes only)
Woman who woke up with contractions ends up giving birth inside Grab car

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A couple’s second daughter arrived quite suddenly in a Grab car on the way to the hospital, ushered into this world by her dad, the driver who helped the mum breathe, and the woman herself, who happens to be a nurse.

This meant she knew exactly what to do when her baby came.

Witnessing the whole event was the baby’s three-year-old sister, whom the couple was supposed to have dropped off at her grandparents’ house en route to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital. However, since the baby seemed to be in a hurry to make an appearance, her big sister had a front row seat to the event.

Fortunately, all’s well that ends well for mum Rizqin and dad Syazwan, and they could not be more thankful to the kind Grab driver who was there for `them.

Contractions at 41 weeks

According to a report in Shin Min Daily News, Ms Rizqin began to have contractions while she was still asleep in the early morning hours of Nov 11. When the pains grew sharp, she woke up. This was around 4:40 a.m.

See also  Saving an elderly passenger’s life, picking up man’s daughter in the rush to hospital, coping with vomiting – all in day’s work for this fabulous Grab driver

The 30-year-old mum was then 41 weeks pregnant, with the baby due the following week.

At about 5 a.m., the couple booked a Grab, which came at 5:20 a.m. They were supposed to drop their elder daughter off first, but Ms Rizqin began to feel the urge to push, and they changed their minds, telling the driver to bring them directly to the hospital.

At that point, Ms Rizqin knew that there was already a chance she would give birth inside the car. This proved to be true, since the baby came out after just two pushes while the car was still on the CTE.

The young dad was grateful that his wife was having baby number two, since their past experience gave him a sense of what to do in the situation.

Emergency

However, the couple noticed that their newborn was neither moving nor did she give out a cry when she was delivered.

See also  With 88% of drivers poised to jump ship, Grab has branched into GrabFood: Facebook poll

The quick-thinking Ms Rizqin saw that the baby’s umbilical cord was around her neck, and she immediately unwound it. She and her husband then began chest compressions on the child, and were rewarded seconds later when the baby began to cry.

When they arrived at the hospital, the baby was pronounced to be in good health.

As for the driver, the happy parents are footing his cleaning bill, and Grab has also praised him for helping the couple and staying calm throughout the birth of the baby, as well as bringing them to KKH safely. /TISG

Read also: Woman, aided by driver & cyclist, gives birth in car on Upper Thomson Road

