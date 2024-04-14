SINGAPORE: A woman who worked in the social service industry took to social media to share that she has gained 20kg due to stress from work and family issues.

“I am thinking of taking a 6 month break to work out and lose weight just so that I feel more confident and won’t be affected by such grievances any more. Is this a wise choice ?I also recently had health scare so I want to be more mindful of my health too. ( I have savings to last me maybe 8-9 months). Is this a wise choice in this day and age whereby SG economy is bad?” the woman wrote on r/askSingapore on Saturday (April 6).

She also talked about how her confidence and self-esteem have taken a hit lately, especially because of how people treat her differently as a minority overweight female.

“I am tired of being treated like this and I can’t believe that basic respect and courtesy is something people can’t spare for other overweight people. I am worried that my “invisibility” will negatively affect my career.”

“Quit only after you’ve found a new job”

Singaporean Redditors encouraged her to have a backup plan before making any decisions.

One individual commented, “Quit only after you’ve found a new job. People are judgmental. Many fat people succeed in life. Your value to the company does not drop just because you’re fat. Be better to yourself.”

They mentioned that she could manage her health and weight while juggling work. They recommended using apps like MyFitnessPal to keep track of calories and suggested a balanced diet with 40% protein, 40% carbs, and 20% fat.

They also suggested cutting back on the amount of sugar she consumed from drinks, consuming more whole meals rather than processed ones, and increasing her consumption of fruits, vegetables, and protein sources that are high in fibre.

On the other hand, some Redditors advocated taking a break to refresh and refocus.

One person said, “Just do it! focus on it 100% for the goal… Use it for a break to refresh. restart and nipping all the arising worries/ negativity going on.. kicking the can down the road further just lead to festering of the issue esp knowing the probable cause of it and yet not taking action.”

Another shared their personal experience, “Got retrenched but focused on losing weight over a new job, I say this. Worth. Didn’t work for half a year but I started going for really long walks, followed by jogging and then weight loss. Found a great PT willing to work long term with me.

Full disclosure, I did run out of money right before the job offer came. My family were very supportive in my attempt. But yes, be prepared for the stress of watching your financial independence slip away. Lost my gf during this period as well.”

Aside from hitting the gym, here are four simple ways to help you lose those extra pounds, according to Healthline:

Make sure to chew your food thoroughly. Research indicates that chewing food slowly and thoroughly can aid in weight loss. This is because you eat less, feel more satisfied, and naturally go for smaller portions.

Consider fibre, protein, and water your new best friends. Fibre and protein are great for controlling your appetite; they make you feel full and can help you reduce calorie intake.

Research shows that sipping water before a meal can also curb one’s appetite without leaving one less satisfied.

Make your own meals at home. Making your own meals at home is a fantastic way to add healthier options to your diet.

Studies even show that folks who cook more at home tend to put on less weight than those who frequently eat out or opt for ready-made meals.

Get a good night’s sleep. Getting enough sleep is a crucial but often overlooked step to achieving weight loss. When you don’t get sufficient sleep, it can mess with your appetite-regulating hormones like leptin and ghrelin.

Stress can spike cortisol levels, which can ramp up your hunger and cravings, leading you to consume more calories.

