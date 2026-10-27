Woman warns resident over grass-burning ritual, gets told she’s been doing it for 60 years and does not need teaching

Aiah Bathan | October 27, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Lianhe Zaobao

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A woman who was concerned about a potential fire advised against a female resident who was seen performing a ritual on the grass. This incident happened on Serangoon Avenue 2, an area in which the woman has lived for many years now. Case details revealed that the woman was used to seeing her neighbours burning paper downstairs in their block. However, during the seventh month of the lunar calendar this year, she saw a female resident who offered her sacrifices, burning joss paper and preparing bread flowers, steamed cakes, and other offerings on the grass, as reported by Shin Min Daily News.

The woman claimed that everyone has religious freedom to do their rituals, but she believes that the area must be kept clean and it must not affect other residents. With this, when she saw that the female neighbour was burning paper close to the recycling bin, she became worried and talked to her about it. Unfortunately, the female resident only replied with: “What’s it to me?”

Furthermore, the woman pointed out that the offerings were left unattended for several days, and rats are coming out at night to gnaw on them. Moreover, several birds are seen eating the steamed cakes during the day. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. When the woman encountered the female resident another day, she approached her and explained the situation, but she then stated that she had been burning paper for over 60 years and that she did not need to be taught anything. With this, the woman just pointed out the notice at their HDB block, which reads: “Responsibly burn joss paper.”

This incident shows that people should learn how to balance their religious traditions with consideration for shared living spaces. While residents are free to practice their beliefs, it is important to remember to keep the neighbourhood clean, safe and comfortable for everyone.

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now