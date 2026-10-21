'Mysterious flooding': Residents urge action over recurring puddles below Hougang HDB block following slip-and-fall accidents

Aiah Bathan | October 21, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Lianhe Zaobao

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Unexplained puddles of water have frequently appeared downstairs at an HDB block located in Hougang for several years now, and residents have reported how dangerous it has become, especially to the elderly people living in the area. Case details revealed that there are several elderly who have slipped and fell due to the mysterious puddles, and residents are hoping that the authorities will find out the cause of the water accumulation and finally resolve the concern. It was believed that the water was leaking from an unknown pipe, and when reporters visited the block, an 82-year-old resident confirmed that the puddles had been present for at least two years. Aside from being dangerous, he also finds it unhygienic, since the persistent water on the ground often attracts birds to fly down and drink.

Further observations stated that the flooded area in the block can be as big as half a badminton court, and it is located near the bicycle parking areas, where a shortcut connects to a nearby school. A 23-year-old resident claimed that he once accidentally stepped into a puddle and almost slipped while walking downstairs with his younger brother. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

He shared: “My younger brother once told me that he and his friends would be extra careful when passing through that place, otherwise they would easily slip and fall, and they would also get their school shoes dirty every time.” Another resident declared that many primary school students take that route to school, and if the flooding is not yet resolved, it can definitely pose a certain risk to their safety.

Town Council is aware and will resolve the issue Town Council confirmed that it had received the complaint and had already arranged for someone to unclog the affected sewer pipes. Moreover, they are currently working with the Housing Development Board to identify the root cause and implement appropriate remedial measures to ensure the safety of the residents. They have also dispatched people to clean the affected areas to minimise the risks to residents. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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