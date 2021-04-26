Woman warns public after silicone coaster catches fire

- Advertisement -

Singapore—A woman took to social media to warn others that silicone coasters are “*HIGHLY FLAMMABLE!*”

On the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page, a woman named Issey Lim posted on Monday (Apr 26) that she and her family had a recent scare when a fire started in their kitchen after she had mistakenly placed a pot on the stove with the silicone coaster still underneath it.

This resulted in a “BIG fire” within seconds, which, fortunately, they were able to put out and there was not much damage.

Ms Lim wrote that she was posting because she wants to “create awareness on silicon coasters”.

She had purchased the coasters from online store Shoppee, writing that they were “Cheap and looks aesthetic la”. So she threw out her old cork coasters and replaced them with the new silicone ones.

Ms Lim clarified that she did not blame the seller for the mishap in her kitchen, and admitted that it was her own fault that she did not check on them as she was cooking.

“I learned my lesson by almost burning down the kitchen!

“So to everyone out there. Please take note and learn from my mistake,” she wrote.

She had been boiling water for her baby’s bottles when her husband asked her to heat some soup. She then took the pot of water where the baby bottles had been and placed it on a silicone coaster.

After heating the soup and serving it to her husband, she put the pot back on the stove so she could continue with the baby’s bottles.

However, the silicone coaster had stuck to the bottom of the pot because it was hot.

“In less then 10 secs it turn into BIG fire,” wrote Ms Lim. “I was shocked and still wasn’t aware why the fire became so big.”

And while she switched her stove off, the silicone potholder continued to burn.

Ms Lim, while trying to figure out what to do, remembered that her husband had once shown her a video showing that water cannot be thrown over candle wax “else will have reaction might explode”.

She then wet a piece of cloth and called her husband, who put it over the pot several times to snuff out the flames.

“Thankfully not much damage. But I got a bad scare!” Ms Lim added.

“Moral of the story, stick to old school cork coaster,” she wrote. “Stay safe everyone.”

Some commenters on the post wrote that they doubted that the coasters were indeed made of silicone, since the material is supposed to be extremely heat-resistant.

Good quality silicone products should be able to withstand up to 250°C, and so it’s rather surprising that Ms Lim’s potholder stuck to the bottom of her pot.

/TISG

