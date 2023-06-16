Woman unhappy over ‘slimy egg’ & wood chip found in Soup Spoon meal

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media on Tuesday (June 13) after she said she found a number of items in her set meal from The Soup Spoon.

“Are (these) on the most updated menu?” asked a local TikTok user who goes by fakebotanist (@afakedesigner.sg) on the platform, referring to a “slimy egg” and a “wood chip” she claims to have found in her meal.

“Please kindly explain,” she writes on the video, along with an “ewww” plus a nauseated emoji for the “slimy egg” and a “what the…” for the wood chip.

Her video has been viewed over 22,000 times, although some commenters appeared to be a bit puzzled.

One wanted to know what a “slimy egg” is exactly, presumably because, depending on the method of cooking, eggs can be said to be somewhat, well, slimy.

Another teased her that she had just experienced the “Yishun curse.”

And when one TikTok user advised her to send in a report, she replied saying she has already done so.

The clip was also shared on the Singapore Incidents Instagram page.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to The Soup Spoon for further comment. /TISG

