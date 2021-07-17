Woman travelling to Vietnamese Embassy gets offended after paranoid Grab driver asks her: “ARE YOU WORKING IN KTV?”

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A woman en route to the Embassy of Vietnam in Singapore shared that she was offended when her Grab driver asked her if she worked in a KTV.

In a Facebook post to popular page ‘Complaint Singapore’, the woman, one Ms Dang, wrote that she booked a ride with Grab from her office to The Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for my renunciation of her Vietnamese citizenship.

The driver then asked her if she was Vietnamese, to which, she replied: “Yes. (Despite the fact that I’m becoming a Singapore citizen, my answer to this question is always yes. There is no reason for me to deny my country of origin) At that moment, I was under the impression that the driver was trying to be nice to me – a client. Besides, I am used to being asked by the drivers where I came from too since I can speak fluently in English and Chinese, another language. And I don’t sound like Local”.

She added that the driver’s next question was “wildly inappropriate” and “hurtful”. He asked her: “ARE YOU WORKING IN KTV?”

The woman added that the driver asked her about her job despite picking her up at an office estate, with her wearing formal office wear, “so I absolutely could not find one reason to sympathize with his question”, she added.

Ms Dang said that she felt terribly insulted by the entire incident and gave the driver a one-star rating on the app.

She wrote: “This does not just concern me but also the Vietnamese community in Singapore, and other foreigners in general. Please, do not discriminate against immigrants. This is Singapore, a united country with which the KTV club case absolutely does not represent all Vietnamese in this country. It’s terribly wrong, thus no one has the right to ask such an ill-judged question, no matter where she comes from”.

TISG has reached out to Ms Dang for comment. /TISG

