// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
29.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Unsplash (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
3 min.Read

Woman trailed to Pilates class by stranger with phone, netizens debate legality

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

SINGAPORE: In a current viral Reddit post, a young woman narrated a troubling happenstance: a man she didn’t know and had never seen before trailed her all the way to her Pilates class, with a camera phone in hand, purportedly taking photos of her. She labelled him as a “pervert,” distressed by the fact that even in a public space, she felt anything but safe.

But the story didn’t end with her embarrassment. In the comment section of that Reddit post, there was a torrent not just of empathy, but of piercing discussions, legal opinions, and painful truths about how people navigate shared spaces in the era of smartphones.

“It’s legal – but is it right?”

A repeated theme from netizens was this: taking photos of people in public, while scary, isn’t prohibited. “As vile or repulsive as one may find it, taking photos of others in a public space is not an offence,” one user said. “It’s a big stretch to prove harassment.”

Legally speaking, they’re correct. In most territories, the right to privacy doesn’t cover public situations. If someone’s out in the open, photos can be taken of them, whether they’re aware of it or not, or if they are comfortable with it.

See also  Ex-Foreign Affairs Minister George Yeo earned over HKD $12 million in the private sector in FY2017

That reality was unsettling to many readers, particularly in a situation where a woman feels followed and objectified. “Imagine you’re just using your phone and someone thinks your angle looks suspicious—and suddenly people pin you down,” another commenter remarked, alluding to that the man in question was confronted physically. “Those guys are lucky they didn’t get charged.”

When behaviour crosses a line

However, others were quick to point out that there’s a difference between taking a photo in a leisurely manner and following someone around.

“This is textbook stalking,” a commenter stressed. “Nobody should be alarmed if they had their photo taken by a stranger in public. But if that stranger starts following them around, anybody would feel threatened.”

There certainly is a key difference. While the law might not plainly outline this grey zone, informally and ethically speaking, the responses were far more unified. Trailing someone for a long period alters a permissible act into one of danger. One user even questioned why the man hadn’t been detained, saying that constant following could be viewed as aggravation and harassment in many other legal systems.

See also  The SingPass Affair: What is happening, IDA?

Freedom of expression or lack of respect?

Another aspect of the conversation spun around clothes and permission, a theme as old as the public decorum dispute itself.

Some contended that if a woman is donning form-fitting clothes in public, she tacitly invites attention. “The same liberty that allows you to dress how you want,” one person claimed, “also extends to others being able to photograph you.”

Another commenter chimed in, “If you don’t think your outfit is too sexual, then the photos of it shouldn’t be either.”

But many discussants were quick to call this reasoning defective and risky. The notion that someone’s clothing choices one way or another reduce their right to feel safe is a fragment of a bigger societal problem, one that has long beleaguered discussions about consent.

“There’s a difference between looking and leering, between existing and stalking,” one netizen snapped.

“Not her fault, but…” – A troubling perspective

As anticipated in situations like this, some remarks faintly deviated into victim-blaming. One user wrote: “Not blaming her for her dressing or anything, but it’s not an offence to take pictures. So, I don’t get what she’s so upset about.”

See also  Meme about fear of rising costs goes viral as electricity tariffs climb by whopping 16.8 per cent

Another weighed in, “If this keeps happening to her, maybe she’s unlucky—or maybe she’s drawing attention with how she dresses.”

Such views, while often outlined as concern or reason, echo a societal inclination to place responsibility on women to foil wicked actions from others, instead of holding the wrongdoers liable.

The bigger picture

This Reddit thread mirrors more than just one person’s bad day. It’s a picture of a society grappling with the restrictions of what is legal and what is decent, amidst the changing standards of a digital world.

Yes, public spaces are shared, and yes, people have the right to take pictures of what they see. But when the camera lens turns into an instrument for terrorisation, or when people feel panic-stricken rather than observed, the conversation needs to shift.

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘Female tenants only’: Why do landlords always prefer women? Male renter asks

SINGAPORE: When a Reddit user recently inquired, "Why do...

Singapore is the number 1 city for the ultra-wealthy again in 2025

SINGAPORE: The Little Red Dot has topped yet another...

AMK residents forced to use stairs thanks to persistent lift urination issue that remains unresolved despite complaints

SINGAPORE: A foul-smelling and persistent issue at Block 223...

Toto jackpot swells to $10 million after three draws without a winner

SINGAPORE: The Toto jackpot has grown to an eye-watering...

Business

Singapore Politics

Alexis Dang delves deeper into the health scare that changed her life in new interview

SINGAPORE: Alexis Dang, who contested under the Worker’s Party...

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

Shirts worn by Chee Soon Juan during 120-km Walk the Talk sell quickly

SINGAPORE: Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore...

Red Dot United elects new CEC

SINGAPORE: The Red Dot United (RDU) elected its new...

© The Independent Singapore