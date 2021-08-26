Woman throws killer litter like pots and computer from Bishan flat, jailed 6 weeks

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A 46-year-old woman was sentenced to six weeks’ imprisonment for throwing killer litter from her 12th-floor flat window.

Maslina Ramlee, a Singaporean, pleaded guilty on Wednesday (Aug 25) to committing a rash act that endangered human life.

Maslina, who lives in a public housing block in Bishan, threw five metal pots, a computer central processing unit (CPU), computer monitor, soundbar, and Hi-Fi set out her window.

The incident, which happened on Mar 9, 2020, resulted from Maslina feeling upset and frustrated about being alone at home while her husband and son were in prison, reported Today.

The killer litter landed on the ground floor along an area used by residents to access a nearby exercise corner and neighbouring blocks.

The court heard that no one was injured, although the items were severely damaged from the impact.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old social worker Senthuja Subramanian heard the items crashing and went outside to investigate.

She saw the computer monitor on the ground, which was soon followed by the other items.

Ms Senthuja identified the culprit of the killer litter and informed the police of the incident.

The height at which Maslina threw the items had the potential to kill passersby, noted Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP), Andrew Chia, seeking six to eight weeks’ jail.

He added that Maslina had committed previous offences in 2000 and 2008, the details of which were not revealed in court documents.

DPP Chia also cited a 2015 case where the High Court mentioned the problem of killer litter “must be severely curtailed quickly” given the many high-rise apartments and flats in Singapore.

For her offence, Maslina could have been sentenced up to six months jail, fined up to S$2,500, or both.

It was reported that her sentence begins on Sept 8, and she is currently out on bail of S$3,000.

The issue of killer litter is often highlighted on social media, with residents sharing instances of potential dangers in the neighbourhood.

Earlier this month, potted plants were spotted hanging by the window ledge of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) unit.

According to HDB, residents have the civic responsibility to ensure that objects aren’t placed or hung within or outside their flat in a way that poses a threat to safety. /TISG

