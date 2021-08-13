“Must wait until somebody die,” says netizen on killer litter issue at HDB

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public took to social media to complain about potential killer litter after spotting potted plants hanging by the window ledge of a Housing & Development Board (HDB) unit.

One Alzel Pinto posted photos on Complaint Singapore‘s Facebook page on Tuesday (Aug 10) highlighting potted plants placed by the window ledge on top of laundry poles of an upper HDB unit along Punggol.

According to the concerned individual, a report has been on Jul 14, yet no action has been taken.

“Be careful, kids,” advised the netizen.

Members from the online community urged for Ms Pinto to inform the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council through the OneService app or HDB to address the issue as they too experience similar hazards.

“Please call town council and HDB to report. I have this issue as well. But in the end, was settled,” said Facebook user Christine Lee.

“Must wait until somebody die from that things fall down then will scramble to find blame,” commented another netizen.

Many pointed out the potential killer litter problem posed by the plants.

“Strong wind also might cause a falling object hazard. TC needs to do something,” said Facebook user Steve Lee.

Facebook user Jacky Xing advised the resident to email parliamentarian Sun Xue Ling who represents the area. “Email to her with photo. She will take action,” said Ms Xing.

According to HDB, residents have the civic responsibility to ensure that objects aren’t placed or hung within or outside their flat in a way that poses a threat to safety.

Included in the list of things to avoid are placing objects on the ledges of windows or balconies.

“Residents should not place objects such as flower pots and clothes hanging racks on the parapet walls of common corridors,” said HDB.

Failure to remove objects that are placed in a hazardous manner, even after receiving written notice from HDB, can result in penalties.

If convicted, the offender can be fined up to S$2,000. If the object is not removed after the conviction, the offender will be fined S$100 per day for as long as the violation continues.

Those who witness potential killer litter are advised to call their respective town councils. /TISG

