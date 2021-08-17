Woman sues hotel after nearly-nude man bursts into her room in the middle of the night

- Advertisement -

A woman received one of the biggest shocks of her life when a man dressed only in his underwear barged into her hotel room in Shanghai in the middle of the night.

In a video she uploaded on the Chinese social media site Weibo, she said that she is suing the hotel for one yuan (S$0.20).

The purpose behind her lawsuit is not for her to be repaid an astronomical amount of money, but to raise awareness concerning Shanghai’s Ji Hotel’s lack of security.

The incident occurred last month, on Jul 31, said the woman, who goes by Huahua on Weibo.

She hopes that the lawsuit will result in a formal apology from the hotel, as well as changes to Ji Hotel’s security practices.

And after she watched the surveillance footage from the night of the incident, Ms Huahua is also planning on suing the man who burst into her room.

On the night of Jul 31, the man, who remains unnamed in news reports, was seen on video going around the hotel in a state of being undressed. For nearly an hour, he went around knocking on the doors of various rooms.

He was approached by the hotel staff and returned to his own room, and to prevent him going out again, even stood guard outside his room, but leaving after some time.

However, the man left his room again, and then burst into Ms Huahua’s room, which was unlocked. Ms Huahua said that this may have been because the lock was not functioning well, which she had noticed earlier. But she did not mean to leave the door unlocked.

According to Ms Huahua, he was nude when he barged into her room, while video footage recorded that he was wearing underwear.

Fortunately, she was still awake when he came in, and asked him if he was crazy.

The man allegedly replied, “Why are you pretending? Your door is open. Didn’t you keep it open to let others come in to play with you?”

Ms Huahua managed to get him to leave, and then called the police.

The man was then arrested and remained in police custody for five days.

But Ms Huahua posted another video on Weibo early last week, saying that others who had similar experiences at the hotel had reached out to her.

Ji Hotel issued an apology on Weibo and added that changes will be made to its security practices for their protection, including improving door locks and implementing stronger night patrols.

However, Ms Huahua is still asking for a formal apology from them that is stamped with JI Hotel’s official seal. /TISG

