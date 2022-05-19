Woman starts fundraising campaign to make her boobs bigger

- Advertisement -

A woman has been working extremely hard to gain attention on TikTok to make her little boobs campaign viral. This is to assist her in raising funds to make her boobs bigger.

Hailey Marie came to TikTok to lament about her little breasts and say she was still wearing the same bra size she was when she was eight years old.

And, to everyone’s amazement, her mission to generate money for a breast operation is succeeding.

“Just going to keep uploading until it goes viral in support of petite boobs,” Hailey Marie (@ haileyjay) captioned a popular clip she posted to the platform.

“If you’re seeing this and your bra size hasn’t changed since the very first bra you bought when you were eight years old, this one’s for you,” she explained to her 1.7 million viewers.

“The bigger, more muscular, older I get, the smaller they’re getting,” Hailey added. “I’m seriously not kidding. It’s f**king ridiculous.”

“Clearly, not all of us have been graced with big juicy jugs, but we have been graced with f**king brains, and if we put them together, do you understand how many boob jobs we could all give to one another?

“All I’m asking is for 10,000 people to send me $1 so we can get this b**ch rolling,” she said, adding that if her scheme goes to plan, she will send another girl to “get her boob job” the following month.

So far, she managed to raise a total of $4,666 on PayPal and Venmo. This was at the time she posted the viral video.

And she made it into the New York Post with a headline saying, “Woman who wore same bra size since 8 years old crowdfunds boob job.”

