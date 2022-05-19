International Woman starts fundraising campaign to make her boobs bigger

Woman starts fundraising campaign to make her boobs bigger

on-tiktok,-a-woman-campaigns-on-behalf-of-small-boobs!

Woman who wore same bra size since 8 years old crowdfunds boob job.

By KMF
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

A woman has been working extremely hard to gain attention on TikTok to make her little boobs campaign viral. This is to assist her in raising funds to make her boobs bigger.

Hailey Marie came to TikTok to lament about her little breasts and say she was still wearing the same bra size she was when she was eight years old.

@_haileyjay

Just going to keep posting until it goes viral in support of small boobs #fyp #plasticsurgery

♬ original sound – Hailey Marie

And, to everyone’s amazement, her mission to generate money for a breast operation is succeeding.

“Just going to keep uploading until it goes viral in support of petite boobs,” Hailey Marie (@ haileyjay) captioned a popular clip she posted to the platform.

“If you’re seeing this and your bra size hasn’t changed since the very first bra you bought when you were eight years old, this one’s for you,” she explained to her 1.7 million viewers.

“The bigger, more muscular, older I get, the smaller they’re getting,” Hailey added. “I’m seriously not kidding. It’s f**king ridiculous.”

“Clearly, not all of us have been graced with big juicy jugs, but we have been graced with f**king brains, and if we put them together, do you understand how many boob jobs we could all give to one another?

“All I’m asking is for 10,000 people to send me $1 so we can get this b**ch rolling,” she said, adding that if her scheme goes to plan, she will send another girl to “get her boob job” the following month.

So far, she managed to raise a total of $4,666 on PayPal and Venmo. This was at the time she posted the viral video.

And she made it into the New York Post with a headline saying, “Woman who wore same bra size since 8 years old crowdfunds boob job.”

The post On TikTok, a woman campaigns on behalf of small boobs! appeared first on The Independent News.

Woman reveals her breast implants are mouldy, removes implants after suspecting they were causing illness

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

International

Woman starts fundraising campaign to make her boobs bigger

A woman has been working extremely hard to gain attention on TikTok to make her little boobs campaign viral. This is to assist her in raising funds to make her boobs bigger. Hailey Marie came to TikTok to lament about...
Read more
Relationships

Help, my mother-in-law feeds my 8mth old baby fast food, gives away my clothes and does not respect boundaries, husband sides his mum too

A woman whose mother-in-law knew not the meaning of boundaries took to social media after she had enough. In an anonymous post on popular confessions...
Read more
In the Hood

VIDEO | Fowl play: Latest gang fight spotted at Ang Mo Kio void deck

One of the latest brawls was caught on camera at a void deck in Ang Mo Kio, although it didn’t comprise enraged men in...
Read more
In the Hood

Petrol station staff caught sleeping out of exhaustion from working two jobs, netizens felt sorry for him and praised his manager for an unexpected...

A video of a petrol station attendant sleeping on the job has gone viral. A TikTok video posted by @obulanofficial of multiple cars waiting...
Read more
Celebrity

Korean actress Kim Sae Ron arrested for drunk driving after crashing into guardrail and tree

“Kim Sae Ron has been booked under the charges of drunk driving this morning,” said a source from the Seoul Gangnam police station on May...
Read more
International

Woman starts fundraising campaign to make her boobs bigger

A woman has been working extremely hard to gain attention on TikTok to make her little boobs campaign viral....
Read more
Relationships

Help, my mother-in-law feeds my 8mth old baby fast food, gives away my clothes and does not respect boundaries, husband sides his mum too

A woman whose mother-in-law knew not the meaning of boundaries took to social media after she had enough. In an...
Read more
In the Hood

VIDEO | Fowl play: Latest gang fight spotted at Ang Mo Kio void deck

One of the latest brawls was caught on camera at a void deck in Ang Mo Kio, although it...
Read more
In the Hood

Petrol station staff caught sleeping out of exhaustion from working two jobs, netizens felt sorry for him and praised his manager for an unexpected...

A video of a petrol station attendant sleeping on the job has gone viral. A TikTok video posted by...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore