Woman shouts at family tourists over their luggage taking up space on train

SINGAPORE: A woman shouted at a family tourist for blocking space with their luggage on the MRT. “Just now you were blocking the seat were you not?” she questioned rudely.

Reddit user Yoomzster shared that it was evident that the family tried their best to avoid being inconsiderate and kept their luggage as close to them as possible and even shifted their items to free up more space for the passengers.

“There are cameras, do you want to file a report? Maybe I should file a report. You just accused me of being racist,” the woman continued venting. “You are blocking the entrance! Outrageous!” she is heard shouting in the video.

The Reddit user shared that the woman kept her umbrella on the seat next to hers and only moved it away when someone else wanted to sit there.

“Look, your umbrella was in the other seat, and the other passenger didn’t have to shout at you to make space. Why did you have to shout at them? Have some compassion,” confronted the Reddit user, to which the woman responded with something like “speak for yourself”.

When the Reddit user spoke to the family after they alighted from the train, she learned that they were tourists and had already been struggling with navigating their way upon leaving the airport, and they had to deal with this to make matters even worse.

Netizens sympathised with the family, with many especially feeling bad for the child.

“The child would likely be bewildered and traumatized. It is an incident that will stay with him forever. Really unnecessary. As a Singaporean I feel embarrassed and sad,” commented one Reddit user under the post.

“Unblur her face, she’s so disgusting. The kid looks so traumatized. I feel so so bad for the family who came here to have a good holiday, only to face this on their first day,” commented another user.

The Reddit user who posted the video wrote that she is in contact with the family and has offered to help them if needed or if they wish to make a police report.

