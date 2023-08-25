Woman seeing a married man refers to his wife as the third party and started drinking every day because she’s emotionally upset

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media after discovering her roommate was dating a married man and becoming very emotionally affected by the situation.

In an anonymous post to the popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman said that her roommate insists that “the one who is not loved is the third party. So she’s referring to the man’s wife as the third party which I don’t agree. I see her crying and in a state of emotional mess most of the time”. The woman added that her roommate, whom she considered a friend, would often drop everything and go to the man when he calls.

“Once we attended someone’s gathering and she just took off midway during the meal without giving an explanation. I’m running out of excuses for her irresponsible behavior as friends will usually ask me what’s up with her as we live together”, the woman wrote. She said that her friend had become rather agitated and had started drinking every day. “I am afraid to talk to her because she will become agitated whenever I ask about her situation. We have also grown distant as she starts keeping to herself, isolating herself from other social activities. I’m very tempted to tell her family but I don’t want to ruin our friendship”, she added.

Here’s what netizens who commented on the post said:

(Nothing to counsel or advise, she couldn’t listen. she will learn only when she got dumped which will happen. Then you can give her a listening ears but still, no counseling. In case they make up, you are the bad guy. If you can’t stand it anymore, move out too)

