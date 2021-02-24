Woman says her housekeeper mum encounters “thoughtless” guests who trash hotel rooms

- Advertisement -

The daughter of a hotel housekeeper took to social media to urge people to be more considerate when they check into a hotel. She shared some of her mother’s bad experiences with “thoughtless” and inconsiderate hotel guests.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Feb 22), one Caryn Lim shared that her mother has been working as a “frontliner” in hotels for the past five years. As a housekeeper, Ms Lim’s mother had to clean rooms and it could be a tough job because of “the lack of responsibility from some” hotel guests”, she wrote.

In a post that has since been taken down from the ‘Complaint Singapore’ Facebook group, Ms Lim shared that people book hotel rooms to have staycations but check out leaving trash strewn all over the room. She noted that it was the housekeeper’s job to clean the place but added that it was “really thoughtless to just leave everything in a mess and then happily check out of the room”.

Because of Covid-19 regulations and a stricter cleaning protocol as well, she wrote, “all of this trash just makes it longer and tougher” work for the housekeepers.

Ms Lim added that during peak periods, housekeepers would have as little as 1.5 hours to clean the room before the next guest checked in.

She also said that while guests often demand the room as soon as they check in, “little do they know the mess the housekeepers face every day”.

Housekeepers have to work with many different types of chemical cleaners which react with their skin, causing it to dry out and become rough in the long run.

Ms Lim asked that hotel guests be a little more considerate towards housekeepers and leave the rooms in a slightly better state. /TISG

