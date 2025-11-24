Woman in M’sia caught on cam jumping from moving car, allegedly to escape abusive husband

MALAYSIA: Earlier this month, the video of a woman who jumped from a moving car after it passed an intersection went viral. The incident, which occurred at Jalan Lencongan, Kedah, was taken from a dash cam from a vehicle that was behind the car from where the woman had jumped.

It showed a vehicle that had made a left turn when the back door on its left side suddenly opened, and a woman fell to the street. She then quickly stood up and began to run away from the car, followed by a man who jumped from the front seat to run after her.

The incident was said to be related to a domestic abuse case.

Read related: Domestic helper dragged forcefully by her hair out of Hougang flat; abuser fined S$3,000

According to Kuala Muda police chief Assistant Commissioner Hanyan Ramlan, the woman filed a police report regarding the incident. A report in The New Straits Times says that she claimed that her husband had forced her into the vehicle at a fuel station at Sungai Lalang on Nov 12.

She added that during the whole drive, she struggled and tried to escape from him. Things came to a head when she jumped out of the car at Jalan Lencongan, said Assistant Commissioner Hanyan.

The report noted that the woman also said she had been beaten often by her husband, whom she married in October of last year. Over the past month, however, the woman and her husband have been living in separate homes “because she could not stand her husband’s actions,” the Assistant Commissioner added.

They had met at the fuel station on Nov 12 to discuss their marital problems when the man had forced her into his car, the woman claimed.

Investigations into the woman’s claims were launched, and her husband was arrested by the police at 8:40 pm on the day of the incident.

“The 31-year-old man, who is unemployed, has been remanded for two days to assist investigations under Section 323 of the Penal Code and Section 18A of the Domestic Violence Act 1994,” Assistant Commissioner Hanyan said. /TISG

Read also: Man witnesses 5 yo child slap maid across the face in public, asks, ‘Who’s responsible when kids abuse domestic helpers?’