// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, November 24, 2025
31 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Reddit screengrab
Malaysia
1 min.Read

Woman in M’sia caught on cam jumping from moving car, allegedly to escape abusive husband

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

MALAYSIA: Earlier this month, the video of a woman who jumped from a moving car after it passed an intersection went viral. The incident, which occurred at Jalan Lencongan, Kedah, was taken from a dash cam from a vehicle that was behind the car from where the woman had jumped.

It showed a vehicle that had made a left turn when the back door on its left side suddenly opened, and a woman fell to the street. She then quickly stood up and began to run away from the car, followed by a man who jumped from the front seat to run after her.

The incident was said to be related to a domestic abuse case.

Woman Jumps from Moving Car in Sungai Petani, Man Arrested in Domestic Dispute Case
byu/whusler inmalaysia

 

Read related: Domestic helper dragged forcefully by her hair out of Hougang flat; abuser fined S$3,000

According to Kuala Muda police chief Assistant Commissioner Hanyan Ramlan, the woman filed a police report regarding the incident. A report in The New Straits Times says that she claimed that her husband had forced her into the vehicle at a fuel station at Sungai Lalang on Nov 12.

See also  Scary 'pontianak' ghost gets Covid-19 jab

She added that during the whole drive, she struggled and tried to escape from him. Things came to a head when she jumped out of the car at Jalan Lencongan, said Assistant Commissioner Hanyan.

The report noted that the woman also said she had been beaten often by her husband, whom she married in October of last year. Over the past month, however, the woman and her husband have been living in separate homes “because she could not stand her husband’s actions,” the Assistant Commissioner added.

They had met at the fuel station on Nov 12 to discuss their marital problems when the man had forced her into his car, the woman claimed.

Investigations into the woman’s claims were launched, and her husband was arrested by the police at 8:40 pm on the day of the incident.

“The 31-year-old man, who is unemployed, has been remanded for two days to assist investigations under Section 323 of the Penal Code and Section 18A of the Domestic Violence Act 1994,” Assistant Commissioner Hanyan said. /TISG

See also  YouTuber beats his fiancée to death over jealousy, faces the death penalty

Read also: Man witnesses 5 yo child slap maid across the face in public, asks, ‘Who’s responsible when kids abuse domestic helpers?’

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Singapore, Malaysia set to outpace Southeast Asian peers in AI gains amid economic and tech divide, analysts say

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Malaysia, both with more advanced digital...
Singapore News

Malaysia, like Australia, is banning social media for kids under 16. What about Singapore?

SINGAPORE: Malaysia, Singapore’s nearest neighbour, announced on Sunday (Nov...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //