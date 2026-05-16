Woman gets jail term for bleach attacks and insecticide spraying at HDB flat neighbour and nine-year-old over bicycle parking feud

SINGAPORE: A bicycle parking dispute between neighbours in Singapore spiralled into a disturbing series of incidents involving bleach, insecticide and repeated harassment, ending with a 62-year-old woman being jailed.

Ng Seoh Hui was sentenced on May 14 to 14 weeks and 19 days’ jail after pleading guilty to multiple offences linked to her long-running feud with a neighbour. The case stood out because it showed how fast a neighbour dispute over shared corridor space escalated into repeated acts that endangered an entire family, including a nine-year-old girl.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Court documents showed the dispute began in 2022 after Ng’s neighbour parked bicycles at the lift lobby area outside her flat, where other residents had also parked theirs. The neighbour had also placed plants in the common area, similar to other households in the block. Complaints were later made to the town council.

She poured an unknown liquid onto the neighbour’s smart door camera

The situation worsened after bleach was poured onto the neighbour’s plants in May 2022. The neighbour confronted Ng’s daughter, saying the dispute could have been resolved through discussion instead of damaging property.

From there, relations between both households continued to deteriorate. Court papers stated that Ng later played loud music, hurled vulgarities at the family over a prolonged period and once poured an unknown liquid onto the neighbour’s smart door camera, damaging marble flooring outside the unit.

Things escalated further in July 2025 after the neighbour parked a bicycle outside her unit, when Ng allegedly responded by pouring curry near a rubbish chute, leading to an ant infestation outside the neighbour’s flat.

The disagreement later switched back to the lift lobby after the bicycles were moved there. Ng complained to the town council, which initially pasted a removal notice before later withdrawing it after checks found the bicycles didn’t obstruct access routes. Ng reportedly believed the neighbour had removed the notice herself and became increasingly angry.

She told police officers she took matters into her own hands because “the government didn’t do anything…”

The court heard that Ng repeatedly threatened to pour bleach outside the neighbour’s home unless the bicycles were removed.

On July 27, 2025, the neighbour smelled bleach inside her flat and found the corridor outside wet. Closed-circuit television footage later confirmed Ng had poured the substance there. The dangerous acts continued over several days.

When police officers arrived on Aug 1 after a report was filed, Ng admitted to pouring the bleach and reportedly told officers she took matters into her own hands because “the government didn’t do anything”, CNA reported.

She also said she would continue doing so until the bicycles were removed. Ng was arrested shortly after. During the arrest, she kicked a police officer twice and insulted officers repeatedly.

She sprayed insecticide toward the neighbour and her nine-year-old daughter

Despite being released on bail later that month, the conflict didn’t stop. In February 2026, Ng sprayed insecticide toward the neighbour and her nine-year-old daughter as they returned home. Two days later, she allegedly repeated the threatening act.

The situation became chaotic after the neighbour threw her daughter’s file toward Ng while trying to stop the spraying. Notes were scattered across the floor, and tensions flared again when family members attempted to retrieve them as Ng came out carrying two more cans of insecticide. Police and an ambulance were eventually called to intervene and assist.

Medical reports showed the neighbour suffered headaches, watery eyes and throat irritation, while her daughter experienced eye irritation and mild facial redness. Both were diagnosed with mild insecticide exposure. Ng was arrested again on March 1, 2026, and wasn’t offered bail again.

Her mental health was considered during sentencing

The court heard that Ng was suffering from major depressive disorder during the offences. Her psychiatrist said the condition affected her self-control and restraint.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Adelle Tai still pushed for a jail sentence, pointing out that the offences continued even after Ng had already been arrested once.

Ng’s lawyer, Mr Rohit Kumar Singh from Regal Law, told the court his client was remorseful and had pleaded guilty early.

District Judge Cheng Yuxi acknowledged Ng’s condition but stressed that her actions caused fear and distress to the neighbour’s family, especially the child.

The judge also made a point that many Singaporeans would probably recognise instantly: living closely with neighbours requires patience, restraint and basic cooperation.

Small disputes over corridors, noise or shared spaces are common in high-density housing estates, but most stay manageable. Problems start when frustration turns into personal retaliation.

Singapore’s housing blocks place thousands of people side by side every day, making conflict resolution more important than winning an argument.

As Judge Cheng noted, there are proper ways to settle neighbour disputes, and taking matters into one’s own hands isn’t one of them.