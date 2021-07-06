Woman gets full refund after filing police report over groceries that were ‘delivered,’ but never arrived

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A woman finally received a full refund of $50 after she filed a police report when the groceries she paid for never arrived, with Foodpanda saying there was nothing it could do.

A woman named Nur Amira Binti Mohamed Noor ordered groceries using the Foodpanda app, which was supposed to arrive on Sunday (Jul 4).

The groceries, however, somehow got lost.

Foodpanda told her that her order had been delivered to a unit, but that she wrote down the wrong address, so it was mis-delivered.

Ms Nur Amira insisted, however, that she had given the correct address, but no groceries were in sight.

She posted a series of screenshots on Facebook on Sunday night (Jul 4) that showed her dissatisfaction with the whole incident, to the point of filing a police report over the matter.

Ms Nur Amira captioned her Facebook post, “So irresponsible! Yes! We did provide the correct address!

Your rider took the groceries and we don’t know where he/she dump them!

Police report done!”

She wrote, “Finally made a police report because I’ve been contacting @foodpandasg via the app as well as through email since morning, the only reply is sorry that they’ve tried they’re (sic) best and there’s nothing they could do to compensate for my $50 order which never arrive (sic).”

Ms Nur Amira added that she sent a photo of her flat which is “completely” different from the photo the rider took when he arrived at what was allegedly her unit.

She also posted screenshots of the police report she filed.

The grocery order had apparently been left by the driver outside another flat that had a white table and an umbrella hanging from its front door, and Ms Nur Amira was told to pick it up at this “non-existent unit.”

When Ms Nur Amira could not get a satisfactory answer from Foodpanda, she went to the police at around 9 o’clock in the evening.

Foodpanda, at first, did not grant her a refund.

“Your case was reviewed once again by our team of specialists, we will forward your feedback for service and quality improvements and we do apologize as we are not able to get back to your end in such short notice,” the company wrote her.

However, after she emailed Foodpanda to say that she had filed a police report and included screenshots of the exchanges, the company finally gave her a refund in full.

“Yes I did receive my refund after I stated in my email that I’ve made a police report and screenshot all the conversations I had with all of [Foodpanda] help center. I will use it as evidence against them,” she told Coconuts Singapore. /TISG

