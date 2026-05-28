Woman gets 5-day jail sentence for pushing schoolgirl into wall at crowded MRT station

SINGAPORE: A woman was unfortunately angered by a minor bump from an 8-year-old girl on a crowded subway. With this, the 44-year-old intentionally and forcefully shoved the young girl against a wall, causing her great stress.

The incident occurred on Jan 16 last year at the Buona Vista MRT station. The girl’s mother then called the police to report the incident. The woman pleaded guilty to one count of reckless conduct and was sentenced to five days’ imprisonment.

Case details

According to further investigation, the young girl and her mother had gotten off the train. At the time, the platform was quite crowded, causing the young girl to unintentionally bump the woman.

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, the mother and daughter continued walking in the station when the woman intentionally caught up with them. The young girl, who was wearing her school uniform at that time, was shoved hard, causing her to hit the wall. Due to the impact of the collision, the young girl later experienced pain in her head and shoulders, but did not seek medical attention.

The suspect did not apologise afterwards, instead whispering to the mother’s ear as she walked away: “She pushed me, so I pushed her back.”

Fortunately, the incident was captured on CCTV. The surveillance footage showed that the platform was indeed crowded. After the girl and the suspect bumped into each other slightly, the suspect approached from behind and pushed the girl. The suspect was arrested on June 10th last year.

Other related news

There was a recent report where a netizen observed that many people are getting angrier at life.

This causes stressful and disappointing daily interactions that might affect the outcome of their everyday living.

Read more about the story here.