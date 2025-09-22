// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, September 22, 2025
30.1 C
Singapore
Depositphotos/LyazaTretyakova
Woman found with head lacerations in Pasir Panjang, man arrested for causing hurt with chopper

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a woman with a chopper in Pasir Panjang.

The police said they received a call for assistance on Friday (Sep 19) at about 11:20 a.m. When officers arrived, a 32-year-old woman was found with lacerations on her head and left hand. She was conscious when taken to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly injured the woman with a chopper before fleeing the scene.

Through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of police and CCTV camera images, officers from Clementi Police Division, the Police Operations Command Centre and the Criminal Investigation Department established the man’s identity and arrested him within 11 hours.

The suspect will be charged in court with voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon. If found guilty, he faces up to seven years in jail, a fine, caning, or a combination of these punishments.

