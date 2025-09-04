Woman dies on the spot after her motorcycle helmet allegedly got struck by lightning

VIETNAM: A woman in Hanoi was killed on Monday (3 Sept) after she was suspected to have been struck by lightning while riding a motorcycle with a male companion.

According to Vietnamese media outlet VnExpress, the incident occurred at around 4 pm in the capital city during a sudden thunderstorm. Witnesses reported hearing a loud bang before seeing a motorcycle fall to the ground.

The male rider was thrown from the vehicle, while the female passenger died on the spot.

An eyewitness told reporters that the sky had turned gloomy with light rain before the strike. “Then there was a loud noise. When I ran out of the door, I saw the woman’s helmet had been burnt and split in two,” the witness said.

Police said initial findings suggest the woman was killed by a lightning strike. Her body has since been handed over to the Bodhi Monastery authorities. Investigators are working to confirm the victim’s identity and are continuing inquiries into the case.