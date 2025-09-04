// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, September 4, 2025
29.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: VnExpress
Asia
Less than 1 min.Read

Woman dies on the spot after her motorcycle helmet allegedly got struck by lightning

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

VIETNAM: A woman in Hanoi was killed on Monday (3 Sept) after she was suspected to have been struck by lightning while riding a motorcycle with a male companion.

According to Vietnamese media outlet VnExpress, the incident occurred at around 4 pm in the capital city during a sudden thunderstorm. Witnesses reported hearing a loud bang before seeing a motorcycle fall to the ground.

The male rider was thrown from the vehicle, while the female passenger died on the spot.

An eyewitness told reporters that the sky had turned gloomy with light rain before the strike. “Then there was a loud noise. When I ran out of the door, I saw the woman’s helmet had been burnt and split in two,” the witness said.

Police said initial findings suggest the woman was killed by a lightning strike. Her body has since been handed over to the Bodhi Monastery authorities. Investigators are working to confirm the victim’s identity and are continuing inquiries into the case.

See also  Marine life under threat from plummeting oxygen levels

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

© The Independent Singapore