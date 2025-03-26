SINGAPORE: A woman resting her bare feet on a bus seat stirred debate after a photo of her was shared in an online complaint group on Sunday (March 23).

Seated at the back of the bus, she propped her feet up on the seat facing her, drawing criticism from some who saw it as inconsiderate. Others, however, defended her, arguing that she had at least removed her shoes.

Mixed reactions online

The post divided opinions. Some questioned the effectiveness of shaming passengers online rather than addressing the issue directly.

“Last week when I took a bus, I made sure I sat up straight and didn’t cross my legs. Nowadays, you do not know when someone will take a photo of you and put it on social media,” said one.

Another added, “Just go tell her to put her legs down, why do you need to take a photo and post it here?”

Some pointed out that similar behaviour is common in public spaces, for example, people putting their feet up on public benches.

Defenders highlight a technicality

Not everyone found the woman’s actions offensive. Some defended her, noting that she at least had the decency to remove her shoes before resting her feet, and technically followed the rules.

“The sign says you cannot wear shoes put on top of the seat. She took her shoes off. She only put her foot against the edge of the seat, not on top,” one commenter argued.

Another said, “To be fair, she wasn’t even putting her foot on the seat itself, just against the edge.”

While some viewed her behaviour as disrespectful or unhygienic, others were more forgiving, seeing it as a minor infraction rather than outright misconduct.

Not an isolated incident

This is not the first time such behaviour has sparked outrage. Just a week earlier, another bus passenger was called out for propping his feet up on the seat in front of him—ironically, right beside a sign reminding commuters to practise proper etiquette.

“Another inconsiderate passenger! Did it right next to the signage!” the post read.

That incident also drew criticism, with some blaming the passenger’s upbringing, while others questioned why bus drivers and authorities failed to take action.

“Upbringing problems,” one commenter wrote. “Parents can’t manage their own kids. They have the time to make babies but no time to educate them. Maybe his parents are the worst.”

While public transport etiquette remains a hot topic, it seems that shaming offenders online continues to divide Singaporeans, with some seeing it as necessary exposure and others viewing it as counterproductive.

