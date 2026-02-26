Woman claims one of SG’s biggest wedding companies copied her website

SINGAPORE: In a recent TikTok video, the owner of a website for weddings alleged that one of Singapore’s biggest wedding companies copied her wedding venue finder, providing screenshots of the similarities in content as proof of her allegations.

Alyssa founded the venue finder on wedded.sg in January. However, on February 20, she said she found a landing page on the other company’s website that looked startlingly similar.

@wedded.sg just because we’re small, doesn’t mean we’ll stay silent. having the same idea is perfectly fine, but copying major parts of someone else’s work crosses a line. truly disappointed that this was done by someone I respected in this industry. ♬ original sound – alyssa | building wedded.sg – alyssa | building wedded.sg

In the video, she explained that she first thought that the similarity in styling was just a coincidence, but grew more concerned when she noticed that the cards, venue tags, and filters were almost exactly the same as the ones on her site.

“And on the vendors page, they didn’t even change the wording. It’s literally a copy and paste,” she added.

Alyssa then went to whois.com to find the identity of the owner of the other site.

“Let me just say it’s one of Singapore’s biggest wedding companies,” she said, adding that wedded.sg had “spent months talking to couples and vendors to build a great experience.”

On the one hand, she lamented that “a big company” had just copied their work, but on the other hand, “I guess that means we’re onto something,” Alyssa added.

According to the site, she founded wedded.sg together with her husband, with whom she planned a wedding not too long ago. Because the amount of information online was overwhelming, they built the wedding resource they wished they had.

“Wedded.sg is our answer to the chaos – a beautiful, thoughtful platform that makes wedding planning actually enjoyable,” the site reads.

“Just because we’re small, doesn’t mean we’ll stay silent. Having the same idea is perfectly fine, but copying major parts of someone else’s work crosses a line. Truly disappointed that this was done by someone I respected in this industry,” she wrote in the caption of her video, which has since been viewed over 64,000 times.

Commenters on the video voiced support for Alyssa, as well as affirmed that she must be doing something good to be imitated in this way.

“You’re definitely on to something. Hope this blows up for you. Good luck! Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” a TikTok user wrote.

“Big influencers already stealing others’ ideas. Hope this reaches the right audience and they support you instead!!” commented another.

“Omg it looks exactly the same. No one deserves to have their work plagiarised. Shame on them,” added a third.

“That’s mad that they didn’t even change the copywriting. I went to the plagiarized website, and it’s very incomplete too with iStock watermarks and broken links,” a commenter wrote. /TISG

