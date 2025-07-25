// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, July 25, 2025
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Woman charged with illegally keeping 79 dogs in one house

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old woman has been charged in court for keeping at least 79 dogs in her home without the necessary approvals and for failing to implant microchips in the animals as required by law.

Julia Nicole Moss, the defendant, allegedly kept the dogs in a landed property without the proper licence, far exceeding the legal limit of three dogs per private residence.

According to court documents, Moss is believed to have housed the animals at her residence until January 25 this year, when she reportedly moved all 79 dogs to another location without notifying the authorities.

Under Singapore’s pet ownership regulations, anyone who keeps more than three dogs must apply for and obtain special permission. Additionally, all dogs must be microchipped for identification and tracking purposes.

Moss has indicated her intention to engage a lawyer. The case has been adjourned to August.

If convicted of keeping more than three dogs without permission, she could face a fine of up to $5,000. For failing to microchip the animals, she may be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to $10,000, or both.

A separate charge for failing to notify authorities about the relocation of the dogs could result in a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

Investigations are ongoing.

