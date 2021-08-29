Woman caught stealing delivery order from others

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A woman was caught stealing a delivery order from a residence in broad daylight.

A member of the public took to Facebook to speak up about the woman who made off with his delivery. He posted about the incident in a Facebook group known as “Complaint Singapore“.

In his post, he uploaded a video that captured the moment his delivery was taken away.

At the start of the minute-long clip, a cyclist and a woman donning a green shirt could be seen walking past the gates of a residence. The time stamp on the video indicated that the incident took place on Thursday (Aug 26) evening, at about 6:46 PM.

- Advertisement -

Around half a minute later, the same woman returned to the gate and lifted the bag that had been hanging on the gate. She stood in front of the residence for a few seconds while peering at what appeared to have been a receipt that was attached to the bag.

She then walked in the direction that she was seen heading at the start of the video while looking behind her once, presumably to check that no one had caught sight of her antics.

Unfortunately for her, the CCTV that the resident had installed in his house had captured everything that she did. And unfortunately for the residents of the place, they had to miss out on dinner due to the woman’s actions.

- Advertisement -

According to one of the netizen’s comments, the residence was located at MacPherson Garden Estate.

Other netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts and views regarding the theft.

A netizen saw an opportunity to make the perfect joke and took it.

- Advertisement -

Another netizen urged the poster to let the matter go since the items she took were not too valuable.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg