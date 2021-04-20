Home News Woman asks if she should confront her husband about his ‘business trips'...

Woman asks if she should confront her husband about his ‘business trips’ with another lady or just accept it

Netizens advise her to get evidence so she can divorce him and get alimony

Photo for illustrative purposes only

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A desperate woman who may lose her husband is asking netizens if she should confront him for his cheating ways.

In a post to an anonymous forum page on Facebook called ‘NUSWhispers’, the middle-aged woman wrote that she worked a menial job while her husband went on “business trips”.

She added that they had two children.

“Recently I found out that he had been talking to this lady who addresses him as hubs when I accidentally saw his incoming message when he was away from his phone”, she wrote.

- Advertisement -

She asked people online if she should address this issue and risk being left alone with two children to care for, or if she should accept that he “is just finding some source of pleasure out there that I failed to do over time”.

She asked if it was normal for him to have another woman or if it was something that he would grow out of “as he ages”.

Netizens said she should get a divorce, but do so with evidence of his cheating ways so that she could claim alimony and child support for their children.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Post goes viral of man who wants to extend hospital stay as nobody cares for him at home

Singapore — A netizen has urged readers on Facebook to take care of their parents while they are still alive, after overhearing an elderly man in a hospital ask to stay longer since, he said, no one took care of him...
View Post
Asia

Praise for student who eats lunch discreetly out of respect for Muslim friends fasting

Singapore - A student has garnered praise for his sensitivity towards his Muslim friends fasting for Ramadan by eating his lunch discreetly. Syafiq Izwan Kassim, a teacher in Malaysia, took to Facebook on Wednesday (Apr 14) to share an experience with one...
View Post
Featured News

Troubles not over: Leong Sze Hian ordered to pay another S$130,000 for legal costs, disbursements

Singapore— Blogger Leong Sze Hian celebrated a little too early when he thanked Singaporeans on Facebook on Apr 4 for contributing the S$133,000 he was ordered to pay by the High Court as damages to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. His legal...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent