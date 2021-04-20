Woman asks if she should confront her husband about his ‘business trips’ with another lady or just accept it

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A desperate woman who may lose her husband is asking netizens if she should confront him for his cheating ways.

In a post to an anonymous forum page on Facebook called ‘NUSWhispers’, the middle-aged woman wrote that she worked a menial job while her husband went on “business trips”.

She added that they had two children.

“Recently I found out that he had been talking to this lady who addresses him as hubs when I accidentally saw his incoming message when he was away from his phone”, she wrote.

She asked people online if she should address this issue and risk being left alone with two children to care for, or if she should accept that he “is just finding some source of pleasure out there that I failed to do over time”.

She asked if it was normal for him to have another woman or if it was something that he would grow out of “as he ages”.

Netizens said she should get a divorce, but do so with evidence of his cheating ways so that she could claim alimony and child support for their children.

