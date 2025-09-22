Woman asks if bus drivers make their own rules after one refused to open back door for her newborn in a pram

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media over the weekend to ask whether it is “okay for bus drivers to have their own rules?”

In a Sep 21 (Sunday) post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page, the woman wrote: “I thought the back door usually opens for wheelchairs and prams, but this driver didn’t open the back door for me.

“When I asked why, he said it’s his own rule, so he wouldn’t open the back door for me to bring my newborn inside. I’m quite confused. Please do let me know if it’s normal or if it’s just that he is being rude and adamant. Thank you!”

She also posted a photo of the interior of the bus, which showed the back of the driver. The Independent Singapore has reached out to her for further comments or updates.

When a commenter on the post wrote, “It’s a small issue. Don’t make it difficult for any bus drivers. The drivers have to handle so many things at any one time. Road & traffic safety, passengers’ safety, must stick to their schedule, etc.,” there were many heated reactions.

“It’s not a small issue to us MOTHERS,” a woman replied.

“Why would u think it’s a small issue? When parents are struggling to board the public transport,” commented another netizen.

According to the website of the Land Transport Authority (LTA), strollers, as well as Personal Mobility Aids (PMAs) that are 120 cm long and 70 cm wide, can be safely brought on board public transport.

“Take your child’s stroller through the front door, unless it is too large. Don’t worry about being a hassle, as our bus captains can help if you need help boarding, or with your fare payment if you use the rear door. If the bus is crowded, please comply if the captain requests that you fold your stroller,” the site reads.

However, The Independent Singapore understands that bus drivers have a degree of discretion, especially pertaining to the safety of commuters. Unhappy commuters may, of course, lodge a complaint with the bus company if they feel they were treated unfairly.

Earlier this year, Workers’ Party Member of Parliament He Ting Ru asked the Transport Minister about the targets and resources allocated to improve public transport accessibility for families with young children.

“Parents or caregivers have the flexibility to board from either the front or rear doors, and to decide whether they wish to leave their child in the stroller as they board. Parents or caregivers who prefer to use the ramp at the rear door can ask the bus captains for assistance,” said then-Minister Chee Hong Tat in a written reply on Jan 8, 2025. /TISG

