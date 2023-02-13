Woman asks for ‘solo Valentine date ideas’ as she wants to do something special for herself to show gratitude and practice self-love

SINGAPORE — When a 24-year-old woman crowdsourced “solo Valentine date ideas” out of a desire to practice some self-love, Reddit users were too willing to provide a variety of answers from taking herself out on a date, eating ice cream in bed or going to a spa treatment day.

Reddit user roundglass175 wrote on Tuesday (Feb 7) on r/askSingapore that she never had the chance to romantically celebrate Valentine’s Day because her past two relationships have not lasted long enough to make it to February 14.

However, she wants this year to be different, writing, “I want to do something special for myself as a way to show gratitude and practice self-love.”

She then asked Reddit users if anyone had “any creative ideas for how to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a single person?”

“I want to make the day meaningful and enjoyable, without feeling sad or left out. Any suggestions are welcome!” she added, saying that “crazy/funny/silly ideas are welcomed too.”

One suggested that she treats herself to a good meal and to not mind if she eats alone.

“Hope it rains and spend the lovely weather in bed with ice cream and a film,” wrote another.

A Reddit user teased that she can “celebrate ur Valentines date with Lawrence Wong,” as the Finance Minister is scheduled to announce the national budget on Valentine’s Day.

“Onsen!” another wrote succinctly, referring to a Japanese-style spa.

One listed several suggestions, including writing herself a letter and mailing it, which the post owner liked.

Another proposed that she enjoy a hotpot for singles at Haidilao.

Self-love is a concept that has become more and more popular in the past few years. /TISG

