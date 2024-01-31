An absurd comment made by a “woke” person states that it is a form of “micro-agression” when a White person compliments a Black person. Furthermore, it seems that woke people are wanting a form of separation from non people of color. In our modern day and age, there should no longer be discriminatory claims such as this one directed towards a specific group of people.

The tables are turning when it comes to discrimination in America. Following that, initiatives like DEI are seen as discriminatory towards Asian and White people. According to the Atlantic, a former writing instructor at Penn State’s Abington campus, resigned and filed a lawsuit in 2023, alleging discrimination based on his race as a White individual.

De Piero claims that the institution’s diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives created a hostile work environment, violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

X users tired with woke people being upset at everything

If all you look for is to be offended or insulted then thats most likely what you’ll find. People who are looking to be offended can find anything no matter how innocent to be offended about. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) January 30, 2024

Libs of TikTok states that this is unreal, especially when this individual is claiming that if a White person compliments a non-White person, it can be offensive. In addition to this, X users state that if someone is constantly out to be offended, they will most likely find everything to be offensive.

I try not to talk to people who have green hair. Just sayin’. — Dave Tolman (@SubNuc1960) January 30, 2024

Conservatives state that the person could probably be jealous that her co-workers get more compliments than her. Thus, if someone compliments her she may shut them down. It is unclear if this is a fact or not, but receiving compliments from your colleagues is generally a positive thing.

It was only ever a thin veneer. Black people live two realities. The way they act in polite society and the way they truly are. That leads to a deep foundation of inferiority and resentment. — wool socks master race (@leashyourkids) January 30, 2024

Others state that today’s society is crumbling further as people are extremely sensitive. Furthermore, making an issue out of something that is generally seen as polite and positive is rather peculiar.

