With ‘Pirate Queen: Zheng Yi Sao,’ Malaysia’s Future Studios and Singapore’s FizzDragon create the first totally AI-generated movie in history

MALAYSIA: Pirate Queen: Zheng Yi Sao, a Chinese-language film by Malaysia’s Future Studios and Singapore’s FizzDragon, was announced on April 24, as reported by CNA.

It marks a milestone as the very first full-length movie ever created using artificial intelligence.

AI-generated content

The film was made entirely with AI-generated content (AIGC) using machine learning, computer vision and natural language processing.

People from 12 different nations came together to produce the film, using AI tools for scene generation, screenplay editing, animation, and post-production.

True story

The true story of Zheng Yi Sao, also known as Ching Shih, who was compelled to become a prostitute after coming from a fishing family, is told in Pirate Queen: Zheng Yi Sao.

After her pirate husband, Zheng Yi, passed away, this incredible woman, Zheng Yi Sao, didn’t just sit around. The widow then made a decision to step up and take charge of his enormous Red Flag Fleet. Not only did she keep going, she also became one of the most successful female pirates ever.

Pros of AI

At the official premiere of the film on April 24 at TGV KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Professor Yoki Chin, president of Future Studios and the film’s executive producer, said “Pirate Queen” shows it’s possible to make a movie with fully AI-generated visuals.

Chin is really excited about this. He said this AI movie is the beginning of something totally new in filmmaking. He thinks AI can help tell all sorts of different stories, be more creative, and share different cultures. In addition, he said future films will keep on improving, whether they use AI for all or just some parts.

More ways to be creative

Furthermore, Chin said that AI will not replace filmmakers, but AI will be a new tool to allow users to have more ways to be creative and express themselves.

He sees this as more than just a film; it’s part of a bigger movement, a shared push into the future.

“This ‘Pirate Queen’ movie has really put Malaysia in the spotlight. It’s like the world is watching to see what we can do,” he said.

Mixing things up

He and his team are also thinking about mixing things up for future projects. Like, maybe getting real actors involved, or even using good old 3D animation, but then using AI to make the backgrounds look extra cool and detailed.

Chin made an announcement that after the big premiere, netizens can catch “Pirate Queen: Zheng Yi Sao” in cinemas around June or July this year.

One of the most prosperous pirates in history, Zheng Yi Sao was born Shi Yang in Guangdong, China, in 1775.She came from a humble background and likely worked in a floating brothel in Canton.