Winner bids S$18,900 for exclusive dinner with new DBS CEO Tan Su Shan

SINGAPORE: While pre-sale estimates for the winning bid for a dinner with Tan Su Shan, the chief executive and director of DBS Group, had been pegged at around S$6,000 to S$8,000, the actual winning bid was an eye-watering S$18,900 at the auction held by Sotheby’s last week.

Earlier this year, Ms Tan took over as the head of DBS, which is not only the biggest bank in Singapore by asset size, but the largest in all of Southeast Asia.

Former CEO Piyush Gupta, who held the reins at the bank starting from 2009, announced last year that he would be stepping down by March 28, 2025.

Ms Tan, the first female CEO of DBS, joined the bank in 2010, having been hired by Mr Gupta. She previously worked at Citibank and Morgan Stanley, and in 2014, became the first Singaporean to be recognised as the world’s “Best Leader in Private Banking” by PWM and The Banker.

She also served as a Nominated Member of Parliament from 2012 to 2014.

Dinner with DBS CEO

The dinner is part of National Gallery Singapore’s 2025 auction, and kicks off with champagne for the participants at Singapore Courtyard. It will be followed by a private dinner for six at Gilmore & Damian D’Silva’s private dining room to be hosted by Ms Tan. Included as well is a private tour called Singapore Stories: Pathways and Detours in Art at Singapore’s National Gallery.

“Step into a world of insight, influence, and leadership with an exclusive private dinner hosted by Ms Tan Su Shan, Chief Executive Officer of DBS Bank–Asia’s safest and most awarded bank. Renowned for her trailblazing career at the helm of wealth management and digital innovation, Ms Tan has been consistently recognised among the world’s most powerful women in finance.

This is a rare and privileged opportunity to engage in thoughtful dialogue with a visionary leader whose work has shaped the future of banking across the region. Set in an elegant and intimate setting, this dinner promises stimulating conversation and exceptional company–ideal for the discerning bidder seeking inspiration, connection, and a seat at the table with one of Singapore’s most esteemed figures,” the event page on the Sothebys’ site reads.

On Saturday, Sept 13, the National Gallery Singapore’s 10th anniversary gala raised over S$2.8 million, which will be used to make art more accessible to everyone. This includes new exhibitions and more programmes for children, seniors, and underserved communities.

The auction featured almost 100 “rare artworks and luxury experiences,” such as work from Li Huayi, a Chinese contemporary artist. The winning bid for the piece sold for a record S$517,000. /TISG

