Wimbledon introduces new heat rule as temperatures hit record high

WIMBLEDON, LONDON: The opening day of this year’s Wimbledon has been recorded as the hottest in the tournament’s history, with temperatures reaching past 30°C.

With this, the Wimbledon organisers are preparing for hotter conditions as the competition progresses. The Chief Executive of the tournament, Sally Bolton, stated that there are measures in place to protect not only players but also fans and staff.

“Obviously, it’s a very warm day. The first obvious point to make is that the athletes compete in temperatures like this all year on the tour. For us Brits here at the championships, it feels very hot. We do have the heat rule available to us, which is well used on the tour,” Bolton said.

A special heat rule has been introduced to the players, where there will be an extra 10-minute break between specific sets. The officials will monitor the heat stress level during the day, and if the reading indicates that the temperature is above 30.1°C, then the rule will be activated.

There are also protocols for the young participants—the ball boys and ball girls on court. Bolton stated, “They’ve got cooling scarves, we’ll be rotating them more if we feel we need to.”

Bolton also assured the competition staff, noting, “For colleagues working around the grounds, we’ve got plenty of changes in shift patterns to make sure they’re getting regular breaks.”

She also advised that spectators should come to the venue prepared by saying, “For the guests that will be joining us we’re offering the same advice as lots of the medical professionals – come prepared, bring a hat, wear sunscreen, wear light clothing if you can, take breaks out of the sun.”

Bolton emphasised that there are water points around the venue, and if anyone is in need of medical assistance, there is also a medical team willing to help.

“We’ve got over 100 water points around the grounds, so definitely stay hydrated, and keep an eye on your friends and others around you. If people look like they’re suffering a little bit from heat stress, we’ve got a really significantly sized medical team here, so we’ve got people to help if that’s needed… We’re not used to these sorts of temperatures, but we’re absolutely ready for it and actually delighted that it’s sunny and not wet like it was last year,” Bolton added.

Recently, Carlos Alcaraz handed water to a fan who fell ill during the fifth set of his first-round match at Wimbledon.

“Obviously, for the fans, and even here in London, they are not used to having this weather. Sitting five hours in the stand without moving, the sun hitting, I think, could be really difficult to deal with for the spectators,” the athlete shared.