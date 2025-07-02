// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, October 7, 2025
28.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Instagram/wimbledon
Sports
2 min.Read

Wimbledon introduces new heat rule as temperatures hit record high

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

WIMBLEDON, LONDON: The opening day of this year’s Wimbledon has been recorded as the hottest in the tournament’s history, with temperatures reaching past 30°C. 

With this, the Wimbledon organisers are preparing for hotter conditions as the competition progresses. The Chief Executive of the tournament, Sally Bolton, stated that there are measures in place to protect not only players but also fans and staff. 

“Obviously, it’s a very warm day. The first obvious point to make is that the athletes compete in temperatures like this all year on the tour. For us Brits here at the championships, it feels very hot. We do have the heat rule available to us, which is well used on the tour,” Bolton said.

A special heat rule has been introduced to the players, where there will be an extra 10-minute break between specific sets. The officials will monitor the heat stress level during the day, and if the reading indicates that the temperature is above 30.1°C, then the rule will be activated. 

See also  Djokovic smashes Alcaraz's goal of being the youngest man to complete career Grand Slam

There are also protocols for the young participants—the ball boys and ball girls on court. Bolton stated, “They’ve got cooling scarves, we’ll be rotating them more if we feel we need to.” 

Bolton also assured the competition staff, noting, “For colleagues working around the grounds, we’ve got plenty of changes in shift patterns to make sure they’re getting regular breaks.” 

She also advised that spectators should come to the venue prepared by saying, “For the guests that will be joining us we’re offering the same advice as lots of the medical professionals – come prepared, bring a hat, wear sunscreen, wear light clothing if you can, take breaks out of the sun.” 

Bolton emphasised that there are water points around the venue, and if anyone is in need of medical assistance, there is also a medical team willing to help. 

“We’ve got over 100 water points around the grounds, so definitely stay hydrated, and keep an eye on your friends and others around you. If people look like they’re suffering a little bit from heat stress, we’ve got a really significantly sized medical team here, so we’ve got people to help if that’s needed… We’re not used to these sorts of temperatures, but we’re absolutely ready for it and actually delighted that it’s sunny and not wet like it was last year,” Bolton added. 

See also  Bianca Andreescu to delay the start of her 2025 season due to an appendectomy

Recently, Carlos Alcaraz handed water to a fan who fell ill during the fifth set of his first-round match at Wimbledon.

“Obviously, for the fans, and even here in London, they are not used to having this weather. Sitting five hours in the stand without moving, the sun hitting, I think, could be really difficult to deal with for the spectators,” the athlete shared. 

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Asia

In China, expressing overly negative emotions on social media is no longer allowed

BEIJING, CHINA: After Beijing announced a crackdown last month...
Singapore News

WP leaders: Fundraising account for AHTC case closed, balance given to charity

SINGAPORE: On her Facebook account late last week, Workers’...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

WP leaders: Fundraising account for AHTC case closed, balance given to charity

SINGAPORE: On her Facebook account late last week, Workers’...

Allegedly drunk Canadian man pushed, scratched, and swore at Changi Airport officer

SINGAPORE: A man who made a nuisance of himself...

Drunk man lies in the middle of Serangoon road, but car narrowly manages to avoid hitting him

SINGAPORE: A middle-aged man was found lying drunk in...

Two women arrested for selling 250 fake luxury items online worth $42,000

SINGAPORE: Two women, aged 37 and 48, have recently...

Business

Traveloka’s 10.10 travel sale offers up to 50% off flights, hotels and activities across APAC for Singapore travellers

SINGAPORE: Traveloka launched its 10.10 travel sale, which runs...

Fresh grad says elitist supervisor belittles him and ‘scoffs’ at his questions, considers quitting

SINGAPORE: A fresh grad nearing his three-month mark at...

GIC warns of ‘hype bubble’ as AI dominates global venture capital investing in 2025

SINGAPORE: A hype bubble is forming in early-stage artificial...

Singapore’s F1 race boosted tourism and spending in APAC

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Grand Prix not only boosted demand...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //