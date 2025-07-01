‘They are not used to having this weather’ — Carlos Alcaraz assists a sick spectator during first-round victory at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, LONDON: Young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz handed water to a fan who fell ill during the fifth set of his first-round match at Wimbledon and described the heat at the tournament as difficult to handle, especially for fans and spectators.

The two-time defending champion defeated World No. 138 Fabio Fognini in an intense five-set battle, with a final scoreline of 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1. Unfortunately, the match took place on the hottest opening day in Wimbledon history, with the temperature reaching 31.4°C (88.5°F). The game was halted at 3-0 in the final set as Alcaraz assisted the fan before resuming the match.

After this incident, Alcaraz admitted: “I think battling the heat is one of the things that we have to do… Probably the match can’t be in another way, because of the heat. I think we have to deal with it in the best way possible.”

He added: “Obviously, for the fans, and even here in London, they are not used to having this weather. Sitting five hours in the stand without moving, the sun hitting, I think, could be really difficult to deal with for the spectators… But we are playing [an] outdoor tournament, so I think that the roof shouldn’t be closed because of it.”

At the end of the match, Alcaraz praised Fognini, who plans to retire after this season, and acknowledged his strong performance until the end.

Highlights of the match

Alcaraz won the opening set with a score of 7-5 after saving several break points. However, Fognini fought back and won the second set in a tight tiebreak.

The Spaniard then regained his lead by winning the third set 7-5, but the veteran athlete won the fourth set with a 6-2 victory.

Alcaraz dominated the final set, and the victory in a tie that lasted over four and a half hours under the hot weather extended Alcaraz’s winning streak to 19 matches. He will now battle against British qualifier Oliver Tarvet in the second round.

On social media, Alcaraz paid tribute to Fognini and stated: “38 years old?! 😳 Congratulations on an incredible match @fabiofogna! 🤝🏻 It was an honour to share this battle with you at Wimbledon! 💥🌱.”

Netizens expressed their support for Alcaraz in the comments section and remarked: “Carlitos Maybe the best genuine all round sportsman we’ve seen in a while,” “Beautiful honour Carlos 🎾 You are a true gentleman 👏,” “A hard fought win! Great sportsmanship from my favorite player with a great big heart ❤️❤️❤️,” and “Amazing match well done congratulations Carlos on your incredible performance roll on the next round xx.”