‘Will this be a reason for you to watch…?’ – Shirtless Desmond Tan invites fans to watch his new drama series

SINGAPORE – Desmond Tan, 36, a Singaporean actor, shared a shirtless photo of him via Instagram to encourage his followers to watch his new drama series, Strike Gold.

“Will this be a reason for you to watch tonight’s episode of #strikegold?” the actor said in his post caption.

“Come on, this is just one of the many reasons to watch the show!” he added.

Desmond Tan was back in Singapore after participating in the Paris Fashion Week. He invited his followers and fans to join him in catching up with the show.

In the same post, he also thanked actress Cheryl Chou who helped him with his clean diet for the success of his pool scene.

“Big shout-out to my exercise/diet buddy @_cherylchou_ who made the prep for this scene less lonely – encouraging one another and keeping each other in check for months. After months of clean diet, the first thing we did right after the shoot of this pool scene was to stuff our faces with burgers and fries! Hahaha!” the actor remarked.

Other Singaporean celebrities commented on his shirtless photo.

Actor Zhang Ze Tong jokingly commented: “do u need a bra, sir”, which gained a reply from Mediacorp DJ Sonia Chew saying that Desmond already has lots of support from his many fans.

Cheryl Chou also commented on the post, saying: “I had six cakes on holiday in between, i feel like a sinner” which Desmond replied with “we survived!”.

Furthermore, fans also expressed their thoughts and opinions on the post.

One IG user stated: “Thank u for the hot fudge sundae!!”

Another user admitted: “As long as you’re in the show, there’s always a reason to watch it”, which is similar to another comment declaring that Desmond was the main reason for her to watch the full 20 episodes of the drama series.

Strike Gold is a series that revolves around “Ah Ma’s Pineapple Tarts”, wherein people who lived in the same public rental flats had been eyeing the recipe of the pineapple tart for selfish reasons and motives. However, as they find ways to resolve their own problems, they find love and gratitude along the way.

