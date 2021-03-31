Wife of food delivery rider killed in Kovan accident accepting donations

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A public Facebook group is currently raising funds for the wife of a food delivery rider who was killed on Mar 23 after getting allegedly hit from behind by a Mini Cooper while waiting to turn at the junction of Tampines Road and Hougang Avenue 1.

Mr Simon Teo, 42, was delivering food on Mar 23 when he was allegedly run over while waiting at the T-junction to turn right on his electric bicycle into Hougang Avenue 1.

Mr Teo was sent to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind his wife and their eight-year-old daughter.

The police announced that the 34-year-old car driver was arrested for drink driving and careless driving causing death.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the wife said, “I can’t forgive the driver!”

“I saw that the driver’s face was flushed and looked like he just drank, I can’t forgive him ever, and I don’t wish for him to come to the wake.”

Can Eat! Hawker Food, a public group with about 15,300 members, announced on Monday (Mar 29) that it has acquired permission from the victim’s wife for monetary donations to be sent directly to her through a phone number listed on the post.

The donations can be sent to Mr Teo’s wife, Ms Peh, using the PayNow service, which allows users to send and receive money using a mobile number.

The post also noted that Ms Peh would acknowledge receipt of the financial support.

Around 36 individuals have donated, according to an update provided by the page.

Can Eat! Hawker Food is a page dedicated to sharing the public’s love for food and must-try spots in Singapore./TISG

