Wife complains that all her husband does is “send the kids to school. Nap all day long, play games and scroll tiktok”

SINGAPORE: A frustrated wife said that she started hating her husband after his behaviour embarrassed her and brought shame to their marriage.

“He doesn’t do anything at home. He doesn’t work. He’s so lazy. I work many jobs and work non stop to provide for the family. I cook for everyone almost everyday. I manage the helper. I manage the children’s homework. I manage all the bills and finances since he has no stable income. That’s why I worked harder than ever. Also to keep my mind distracted. Might as well find more ways to earn more money. Money is my only security”, she wrote, adding that she lost track of everything she does for the family.

“I also have to handle his family side interactions because he fell out with family members. I have to stand by him even though he’s been accused and shunned. A part of me want to believe him but we all know the truth. Its easier to avoid it altogether. I have to put my children first. Sometimes I cry myself to sleep. I feel like I’m in hell. My priority are my children as I don’t want them to be hurt”, the woman added. She said that to her, divorce was not an answer and the only way out is death.

She wrote that in the beginning things were not like that and they were much happier. “Things slowly changed and the more I provide, the less he did. Until there was nothing and all taking on his end. He’s no longer the same person that I married. But i have to put up a front in front of everyone especially our children”, she said.

The woman said that there was no such thing as a happy marriage and that marriage was just about tolerating what a spouse does wrong and raising one’s tolerance limit.

