‘Why you never bring me along? I would love to fly with you too’ — Ya Hui lost her AirPods at the airport, tracks thief in Australia

SINGAPORE: Actress Ya Hui recently lost her AirPods Pro while filming at the Jewel Changi Airport when she accidentally left her pouch containing the item. Through Apple’s Find My App tracker, she discovered that her device was taken by a passenger bound for Australia.

“To the person who didn’t return the lost pouch, why you never bring me along? I would love to fly with you too,” jokingly remarked the actress.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Ya Hui had forgotten to put her pouch back into her bag while she was busy getting styled during her shooting. She just realized it was missing after an hour, in which even the staff could not locate its whereabouts anymore.

At first, Ya Hui was bound to forget about the lost pouch – initially realizing it was only filled with make-up. However, she was later notified that her AirPods were still at the airport. Ya Hui was about to go back for it when it stopped updating, and she immediately knew that it had boarded an aeroplane and had been flown elsewhere – and yep, in Australia.

She mentioned in her IG story (which was screen captured by local 8days): “Wow! In Aussie now! I wonder where you are from…”

Ya Hui still has not lost hope of being reunited with her AirPods, which cost around $360.

As she reported the case to the authorities, she remarked: “I really hope I can get them back. My friends shared with me a news article of how one woman had her earpieces stolen and managed to get them back.”

What’s important is that Ya Hui learned a lesson from this experience.

“Don’t leave anything behind,” she declared.

