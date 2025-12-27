Why turning Taiwan into a weapon against China is a dangerous mistake

In November, a few carefully chosen words from Japan’s Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, set off a chain reaction across East Asia. When she warned that a Chinese blockade of Taiwan could threaten Japan’s very survival—and might force Tokyo to deploy its Self-Defense Forces—Beijing took notice.

The declaration was arresting not just for its content, but for what it signified — a strong discontinuity from years of Japanese caution.

China’s response was immediate and unmistakable. Japanese seafood was pulled from Chinese markets. Cultural exchanges were disrupted, with films and concerts cancelled midstream. Chinese warships and aircraft surged into the waters and skies between Japan and Taiwan. The message was blunt — there would be consequences.

Months later, the damage is clear. Relations between Japan and China are worse than before, and Taiwan is no safer—despite the momentary emotional boost felt by some of its supporters.

Echoes of 2022: When symbolism sparked escalation

If this all feels familiar, that’s because it is. In August 2022, then–U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan, becoming the most senior American official to visit the island in a quarter-century. Beijing erupted in anger. President Xi Jinping warned President Biden that the United States was “playing with fire,” while China launched live-fire military drills and sent fighter jets across the unofficial median line in the Taiwan Strait at unprecedented levels.

At the time, many analysts argued the episode marked a “new normal”—an era where constant pressure and grey-zone tactics would define cross-strait relations. But looking back, the pattern suggests something else: not deterrence, but escalation driven by political signalling.

Is China poised to attack or reacting to pressure?

Supporters of bold, public backing for Taiwan often insist that tough talk prevents war. Their logic is simple — China would invade tomorrow if it could, and U.S. intercession is the only dread why it’s holding back. They point to China’s rising military authority, amplified activities close to Taiwan, and intelligence notices—particularly the oft-cited 2027 timeline—as evidence.

Yet the data tell a more complicated story. Chinese military activity has risen, but not in a straight line toward war. Air incursions spiked after Pelosi’s visit in 2022, then fell sharply in late 2023 ahead of Taiwan’s elections. Once the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party won, they surged again. That rhythm looks less like a ticking clock and more like a series of reactions to political events.

Even the famous “2027 invasion date,” sometimes called the Davidson Window, has been misunderstood. U.S. officials have since clarified that it reflects a readiness target, not a decision to invade. Xi Jinping himself has reportedly bristled at claims that China has set a date at all, denying any such plan.

Why strategic ambiguity still matters

For all the drama surrounding Taiwan, China’s official position has barely changed in decades. Its white papers repeat the same message: Beijing prefers peaceful reunification but reserves the right to use force if it sees separatism or foreign interference. The irony is that loud, symbolic shows of support for Taiwan may strengthen exactly that perception—leaving Chinese leaders feeling boxed in and compelled to respond.

Recent U.S. policy trends risk making this worse. The 2025 National Security Strategy appears to deepen implied commitments to Taiwan, framing it as strategically indispensable and calling for military expansion across East Asia. From Beijing’s perspective, that looks less like deterrence and more like provocation.

For over 40 years, strategic ambiguity allowed the United States to balance two goals that seemed impossible: normal relations with China and a free Taiwan in practice. It wasn’t inspiring, and it rarely made headlines—but it kept the peace. Returning to that approach would mean clearly warning China against unilateral changes to the status quo, while also being honest with Taiwan that Washington is not a blank-check guarantor of independence.

That honesty matters. Taiwan must take greater responsibility for its own defence, with U.S. arms sales tied to real reforms, higher spending, and smart investments in asymmetric capabilities rather than expensive legacy systems.

Supportive words can feel comforting, especially in moments of fear. But feeling reassured is not the same as being safe. In recent years, sweeping declarations of support have narrowed diplomatic space and raised the risk of miscalculation. If the goal is peace—and Taiwan’s continued freedom in practice—then restraint, clarity, and strategic ambiguity remain the strongest tools available. Abandoning them may bring about the very crisis everyone claims to want to prevent.