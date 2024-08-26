;
Relationships

“Why my husband is so budget-conscious?” — Wife frustrated because she can’t shop freely without explaining why she needs something

ByYoko Nicole

August 26, 2024

SINGAPORE: A woman shared on social media that her husband is extremely frugal to the point where “they fight over every purchase they make.”

In her post on r/askSingapore, she admitted that she knew her husband was tight with money before they married, but living with his obsession with saving every penny has been tougher than expected.

They’ve been waiting for over four years to move into their dream home, only to be bickering nonstop over what furniture and appliances to buy.

“He often defaults to the cheapest item without consideration for other factors like functionality, quality, brand or my preference. I’ve to explain why I want this appliance and find the best deal for what I want for our home, and it’s getting tiring and frustrating,” she complained.

She emphasized that their financial situation is solid. She and her husband have stable jobs and contribute equally to their joint account.

“I don’t understand why he needs to be so budget-conscious to the point of us fighting over every single item. Feels a little penny wise pound foolish,” she said.

See also  Wealth of US billionaires soars during pandemic

“I probably sound like a spoilt brat but I’m really not… I’d like to be able to spend on some household items freely, without feeling guilty or the need to explain myself to him. I’m burned out from having to justify every expense.”

“You need to talk this through with him.”

In the discussion thread, a few Singaporean Redditors speculated that her husband might be dealing with underlying fears about financial security, which could explain his rigid approach to spending.

One Redditor said, “Try to see things from his perspective. Your finances are comfortable now, but maybe his upbringing taught him that you should spend sunny days planning for rainy ones.”

Another added, “He was probably always thrifty due to his own background but a large outflow of money, which is inevitable, at the start of a new home, is making him panic more I think.

You need to talk this through with him. It will be good for both of you since he sees you as someone lighting money on fire while you see him as budget bunny.”

See also  Perak incident not a warning from Umno to PM Muhyiddin, analysts

Others also offered practical advice on how to help the woman communicate the benefits of choosing higher-quality items over cheaper alternatives.

One Redditor shared, “I’m just sharing what works for hubby and I. He is also budget conscious and I’m not really.

What we did was we created excel sheet listing every item we needed to buy, our budgets and the price of things of that item we were interested in. Eg fridge A how much vs fridge B how much vs fridge C and their pros and cons.

Then we looked at overall and decided where to splurge and save. That gave us a mental picture of how much we were spending and which month.”

Another added, “Men and women view things differently. Instead of telling the value, convenient and etc…, explain to him who will be the one making the effort. Also is he willing to fork out the money yearly to replace the product? Hired people to do the repair and replacement?

See also  "I try to keep my budget under the psychological barrier of $20" — Netizen asks Singaporeans how much they spend on meals and how to save

Who will be the one doing the job? Filling up the water, boiling the water, if spoil, who will be the one replacing it? Who will be the one cleaning up?”

Read also: Woman feels neglected by her husband, who keeps working even after his official work hours are over

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Relationships

Teacher’s affair exposed in class after private chats with student accidentally projected on screen

November 29, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Relationships

29 yo man with $500K savings considers moving out due to bad blood with parents

November 29, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Relationships

“This is the reality of raising children” – Singaporean neglects parents who raised him for 25 years after meeting GF

November 29, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Food

Singapore’s culinary scene shines on the world stage

December 1, 2024 Gemma Iso
Health

Party with caution: Cardiologists warns hidden dangers of “Celebratory Conditions”

December 1, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Lifestyle

Why do our brightest ideas strike in the shower?

December 1, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Technology

Singapore couple gets flooded with 100+ unordered parcels in suspected ‘brushing scam’

December 1, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.